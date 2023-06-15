Poland cancels 666 bus route to Hel amid complaints of 'spreading Satanism'

The 666 to the town of Hel in Poland.

Poland will no longer run the 666 bus route to Hel amid complaints from Christian groups that it was “spreading Satanism”.

The route, which is the country’s most famous, takes tourists to the seaside town of Hel on a peninsula north of Gdansk.

It became a celebrated attraction in itself with its sandy beach, pier, forest trails and seafood restaurants.

But from June 24 passengers will no longer take the 666 bus but the 669 in an attempt to exorcise the route’s links to the devil.

Earlier this week PKS Gdynia, the transport company operating the line, said on social media: “This year we’re turning the last 6 upside down! 666 to 669.”

The name Hel is in no way related to the English word for the destination for damned souls.

The firm gave no explanation for the change but posters on social media were quick to point the finger of suspicion at Christian groups, which have, in the past, complained about the 666 route.

In 2018 Fronda, a conservative Catholic website, published an article that claimed the “666 bus line running to Hel, to put it briefly and bluntly, undermines the Christian order of the Polish state and its foundations, and, hence, all of us”.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg of a much greater problem,” the article warned.

Fronda also called the 666 bus route “scandalous anti-Christian propaganda” and warned against treating it as an innocent joke.

But the number change has met with a dim reception on social media.

“We live in an absurd country,” one person unhappy with the change wrote on Twitter, while another said that “to say the number 666 offends religious feelings is stupid in the extreme”.