What tastes better at 30,000 feet, and what to avoid

It’s not often you see empty plates when it comes to plane food.

Have you ever wondered why certain foods seem to crop up time and time again on long-haul flights?

There always seems to be the “beef or chicken”, (or the “beef or cow” made famous by this comedy sketch), a curry, or something with a tomato base, like a pasta dish.

Well, there’s a reason – and it’s all down to how being 30,000 feet up in the air in a metal tube affects our senses.

According to research for Lufthansa by the Fraunhofer Institut, the high altitude plays havoc with how we taste and smell.

A recent post published by Artemis Aerospace said the findings showed both sugar and salt lose their intensity by up to 30%, and a whopping 70% of the sense of taste is lost.

“This is due to a combination of factors including the decibel level from the engine noise, and less than 12% humidity, which rivals a desert atmosphere,” the post explains.

Our sense of smell is also affected. According to Artemis Aerospace, this is because the low cabin pressure decreases blood oxygen levels, “which means that your olfactory receptors, which play a critical role in perceiving odours, become less sensitive. Around 85% of what we think of as ‘taste’ is actually due to our sense of smell. So when people accuse airline food of being bland, this may not be an entirely fair assumption”.

That’s backed up by Air New Zealand’s head of culinary Justin Koen.

“It might come as a surprise, but your ability to taste does change when in flight,” he told Stuff Travel. “The lower air pressure in the cabin can dry out the nasal passage, reducing your sensitivity to taste.”

So what foods should we opt for, and what foods should we think twice about?

dolgachov/123rf Tomato juice actually improves in taste mid-flight.

Tomato juice

To many, tomato juice is best served on a Sunday morning with a dash of vodka, a splash of Worcestershire sauce and a stick of celery in it. But this humble drink actually improves in taste mid-flight. Basically, it’s sweeter and fruitier thanks to the fact that its umami (savoury) qualities aren’t affected by altitude, but are instead enhanced.

Lufthansa catering executive Ernst Derenthal once told a US network that the airline “learned that tomato juice being on ground level is rather – I'm not saying mouldy, but it tastes earthy, it tastes not overly fresh.

“However, as soon as you have it at 30,000 feet, tomato juice shows, let's say, its better side. It shows more acidity, it has some mineralic taste with it and it's very refreshing."

Spice up your life

Ingredients such as chilli, cumin, paprika and ginger are also unaffected by altitude, the same with garlic. So airline chefs tend to pack meals with these rather than overloading them with salt, which can cause dehydration.

Curry is a popular item because it maintains its intensity.

Bold meaty flavours

That rich umami flavour is also why you may crave a second helping of your beef stew or curry.

Koen from Air New Zealand said it’s always a popular dish with passengers: “Slow-cooked meats are umami rich and a great example of food that doesn’t compromise on flavour in the air. Our beef short rib is rich and sumptuous and pairs well with a New Zealand red wine.”

Speaking of which...

Grab a Shiraz or Merlot.

Red, red wine

The bigger and riper the wine, the better the taste. Choose something bold like a Shiraz or Merlot for its lower acidity levels. If you are going white, aim for a Viognier or a Chardonnay. Those more subtle wines like a Pinot Grigio won’t taste quite as good.

Avoid the bubbles

This may be hard to swallow, but that glass of champagne probably won’t be tasting quite as good as it should. It tends to lose some of its fruitiness and becomes quite a bit thinner.

Mind you, you probably won’t care if you are at the pointy end of the plane.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Air New Zealand’s cheese-to-cracker ratio.

Cheese

There’s a reason why Air New Zealand’s Koru Hour cheese and crackers are a favourite. Hard cheeses are packed with bold flavours which don’t lose intensity compared with some of the softer, more delicately flavoured versions.

Like a beer? Get crafty

If the beer isn’t big and bold on the ground, it’s going to taste even weaker in the air. If there are craft beers available, it’s best to crack one open.

The foods you won’t see much of

Stinky veggies and cheeses aren’t much fun when you are trapped in a flying tube, so you won’t see the likes of Brussels sprouts or Parmesan cheese.

Rice-based risottos can be tricky too, as Lufthansa once found out. The German airline reported it becomes “dry and sticky” when reheated but added: “However, replacing the rice with alternatives such as barley makes the dish suitable for airline catering.”