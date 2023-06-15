Don't crowd the carousel: The eight essential rules of airport etiquette

Airports have always been prone to becoming a pressure cooker of travel angst, but never more so than post-pandemic times, which have been marked by record cancellations, staff shortages and lost baggage, to name just some of the problems.

Zarife Hardy, director of the Australian School of Etiquette, which offers courses in good manners for corporate and public clients, said preparation is key to emerging unscathed at the other end of these chaotic transit hubs.

Sure, the people on the other side of the service desk aren’t always perfect, but whatever kind of traveller you are, this list of rules for airport etiquette will help you navigate the worst of it with grace.

Everything, everywhere, all at once

Be on time. That’s it. Some people intentionally cut it fine because they hate waiting around. Fine. But if your travelling companion needs to be on time, or even early, at the airport to soothe their nerves, etiquette demands that you’re on time too. Bear in mind the early bird usually doesn’t miss the flight when they suddenly discover they’ve left their passport at home.

Keep your cool

At some point in your travels, you’re likely to come across a self-check-in booth that’s new to you. Don’t demand that a staff member immediately come over and solve your problem before helping others in the queue. And don’t get pushy or shouty. If you’re trying for an upgrade at the counter and your charm offensive doesn’t work immediately, retreat gracefully.

123RF Step back a couple of metres and wait until your bags are in sight.

Don’t be the dope in the queue

We’ve all encountered them – the Great Disorganised One. The people who have their carry-on spilling out of five separate plastic bags. The water carriers. The men with pockets full of keys and other metal that sets off alarms. For the sake of others, have everything organised and objects like laptops out before you join the screening line. But if someone’s holding you up, don’t get angry. It may well be their first time on an international flight.

Stay single

A moving travelator is not the place for a family reunion. Even if you’re in a group, make sure you all stand to one side, single file, so other passengers can pass. Have your conference once you’re off it.

Your carry-on doesn’t get its own seat

We see it at the gate lounge so often – people barricading themselves into their seats by piling their bags onto the ones around them. Someone else might need it.

Don’t get too emotional over baggage

You can’t magically extract your suitcase out of the hold and onto the luggage carousel no matter how hard you stare. And standing right next to the carousel, blocking everyone behind you from seeing their bags or reaching for them when they arrive, won’t get your bag there any sooner, either. Step back a couple of metres and wait until your bags are in sight.

123RF For the sake of others, have everything organised and objects like laptops out before you join the screening line.

Take a deep breath, or five

Your flight has been cancelled. There are 300 people in the same boat, er, plane, and the service desk looks like a battle scene from Lord of the Rings. Whoever is to blame, it is not the person behind the counter trying to address dozens of people’s travel arrangements. There is absolutely no excuse for being abusive. If it’s only an inconvenience rather than an emergency, wait until the more needy, like families and the elderly, are assisted.

… take another deep breath, and then another five

Similarly, the attendant at the lost luggage desk did not personally take your bags and leave them behind at Heathrow, and their job currently is worse than yours, so getting angry with them is bad form. In fact, “I know this is not your fault” is a good way to start any conversation with the poor beleaguered people on help lines or at airport service desks – and with flight attendants when your seat or in-flight entertainment is broken. Save your rancour for their employers – in a firm but polite conversation or email.

