Meet Duke, the puurfect support for nervous flyers at US airport

This is Duke, or to give him his full name - Duke Ellington Morris, a ‘furry’ fledged member of staff at San Francisco International Airport.

Looking particularly natty in his pilot’s hat and shirt collar ensemble, Duke is a recent member of the airport’s Wag Brigade, a group of elite animals which help nervous flyers and stressed out passengers.

The ‘paw-licy’ was originally a dogs-only gang, but has since diversified to include pigs, rabbits and cats.

The airport announced Duke’s arrival with a tweet: “Purrlease welcome our newest Wag Brigade member, Duke Ellington Morris!”

The black-and-white feline had a particularly tough upbringing as a rescue from a feral cat colony in the city.

Taken in by kind human owners, Duke’s calm ‘de-meow-nour’ singled him out as a “special cat”, said the airport.

”Duke has been certified as an animal therapist, helping humans of all ages deal with stress, illness, hardship, and putting smiles on their faces when they need it most,” the airport said in a press release.

The Wag Brigade has been operating at the airport since 2013 and the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals certifies all participating animals through their Animal Assisted Therapy Program.

