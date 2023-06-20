First ski field to open for the season becomes first to close

Lifts at Mt Hutt only just began spinning on June 10 now they are halted due to rain and warm temperatures.

The first ski field to open for the season has become the first to close as rain and warm temperatures create problems for Mt Hutt.

Mt Hutt Ski Area manager JMac said on social media that the mountain received 40mm of rain over the last two days and the “already relatively thin snowpack has taken a real hiding”.

The warm temperatures that followed the rain reduced the ability of Hutt’s snowmaking and caused scarce snow coverage at the base area where their lifts operate causing them to stay closed until conditions improve.

“Rest assured, as soon as the wet bulb temp hits our threshold for snowmaking we will be online and given the recent upgrades we have made, our situation could change in just a few days,” JMac said on the ski field’s social media accounts.

As reported in The Press, airline booking figures show more than 600,000 visitors are booked to visit New Zealand this winter, including thousands of Australian skiers during the school holidays starting on July 1.

School holidays here start on the same date and many Kiwis have booked holidays on the slopes around Queenstown and Wānaka.

However, there has been no fresh snow since early June, snow-making facilities have been unable to operate at full capacity due to warm weather and there is little snow forecast in the near future.

As the season begins here is a ski field health check.

Porters Alpine Resort

Due to open on Friday, Porters ski field will now delay its opening and aim for June 28 while it waits for a storm and cold temperatures to help with the snowmaking.

Supplied/Stuff Remarkables ski area manager Ross Lawrence pops the champagne during opening day at The Remarkables on June 17.

Remarkables

With an opening day success for Remarkables ski field it remains open but with limited snow coverage. Tahi, Rua and Shorty conveyors are operating and 4/7 lifts are open. The mountain has currently received 50cm of snow so far this season.

Cardona

Opening on June 17 Cardona ski field remains open with 3/7 lifts operating and 14cm of natural snow has fallen so far.

Supplied/Stuff Limited runs were open for Cardrona ski area's first day of the 2023 season on Saturday but it was a blue bird day for those who attended.

Coronet Peak

Queenstown’s Coronet Peak is open with 4/8 lifts operating and has had 25cm of snowfall already this season.

Treble Cone

Snow has been falling for keen skiers and snowboarders in Wānaka with 20cm of new snow at Treble Cone. The ski field is aiming to open on June 24 and until then it will remain closed to touring and hiking.

Round Hill

The ski field in Tekapo is currently closed but is planning to have its opening day on June 23.

Cheeseman

Minimal snow has fallen on Mt Cheeseman but the countdown remains for opening day which is planned to go ahead on July 1.

Whakapapa Ski Area

With a lot more snow needed Mt Ruapehu’s Whakapapa ski field is aiming to open to skiers and snowboarders on July 1.

Tūroa Ski Area

On the other side of Mt Ruapehu the Tūroa ski field is aiming to open on July 15 depending on snowfall conditions.