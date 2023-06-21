Passenger uses projector to screen movie onto overhead bins

Flyers are certainly taking a more relaxed approach to air travel (file photo).

There have been plenty of stories of late of passengers really making themselves at home on planes.

Whether it is bringing onboard their own food, like a massive side of ribs and chips, or the old classic of going barefoot and using those naked toes to flick through the entertainment system, some flyers are certainly taking a more relaxed approach to air travel.

Another example lately has been the curious case of a passenger who brought a projector onto a plane and decided to screen the film The Patriot off the overhead bin.

A video from an unidentified flight which didn’t have an entertainment system was posted by Douglas Lazickirk with the message: “This guy set up a projector screen mid flight and started watching a film. I’ve see it all!”

The clip was picked up and reposted by the US Transportation Security Administration.

Loving a good pun, the TSA wrote: “It’s showtime! Not reel-ly sure how to travel with your electronic devices? Don’t lose your cool-ing system. We’ll focus on everything you need to get through disc.”

It then posted its guidelines on bringing large electronic devices onto planes.

Here in New Zealand, if anyone wanted to copy the projector protagonist, getting one on board may cause some issues, according to Group Manager Operations of Aviation Security, Karen Urwin.

“In theory, a projector would be allowed on a plane, however due to variations in size, parts and manufacturing materials of projectors, there is a possibility that components of the projector could present a security risk when dismantled,” Urwin told Stuff Travel.

“Aviation Security Staff are authorised to decide whether an item is restricted, and we would not encourage travelling with such an item unless there was a necessity. Whether it could be operated in-flight is a matter for the airline to determine.”

There is some backing of the impromptu screening online.

“Honestly I’d be into it,” wrote one commentator.

”He even put on the subtitles for everyone else to enjoy too,” said another. Although one pointed out that the subtitles looked like they were in Romanian.

”Must’ve been a reel pain to set this up,” joked another commentator.

Others were less enamoured: “Wow imagine being so inconsiderate.”