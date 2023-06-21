'New Concorde' edges closer to first flight after round of deals

A plan to build the first supersonic passenger jet since the Concorde has taken a significant step forward after the company behind the effort signed key deals to design and build the plane.

Boom Supersonic, which aims to have Concorde-style jets flying by 2027, said Italian aerospace giant Leonardo would make part of the fuselage on its new aircraft.

Spain’s Aernnova will design the wings and countrymate Aciturri has agreed to work on the tail, Boom announced at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday.

Founder Blake Scholl, who started Boom in 2014, is hoping to have his supersonic jets certified for commercial use by 2029.

The company has 130 orders and commitments for its planes already, including deals with United, American Airlines and Japan Airlines.

It has broken ground on a factory in Greensboro, North Carolina, which will produce 33 aircraft a year. A second production line to double capacity is in the works.

Boom’s Overture craft will fly 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7, or about 1300 miles per hour (2092kph), at 60,000 feet.

The planes have been nicknamed “son of Concorde” after the last supersonic passenger jet, which was developed jointly by the UK and France.

The final Concorde journey took place in 2003. The Anglo-French project was shelved after a fatal crash at Charles de Gaulle airport in July 2000, which killed 113 people.

Supplied Boom Supersonic's Overture jet design.

Scholl said: “I was 22 when it shut down when a ticket was US$20,000 in today’s money, I didn’t have the money for a once in a lifetime experience.

“Concorde going supersonic was really special. You go through Mach One, and there’d be champagne and caviar and the screen to tell you that you’re going supersonic.

“The first few Overture flights are also going to be really special. But as I look further down the road, the thing that excites me most is when supersonic flight becomes normal.”

Boom hopes to reduce journey times between London and New York from six and a half hours to three and a half hours.

A flight between London and Miami would also be cut from about nine and a half hours to less than five.

The jets will use Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which is seen by the industry as the major hope for decarbonising long-range aviation. The fuel can be made from bio waste, as opposed to the fossil fuels that today’s jets rely on.

However, very little SAF is produced today and there is intense competition for it, with carmakers also planning to use it to enable combustion engines to stay on the road after bans on petrol and diesel fuels.

To be as low-carbon as possible, SAF must also be made from green hydrogen produced using renewable energy and then combined with carbon dioxide captured from the air to produce the synthetic hydrocarbons.

Boom/Supplied Boom hopes to reduce journey times between London and New York from six and a half hours to three and a half hours.

This is very expensive compared to refining oil and using SAF therefore puts financial pressure on companies like Boom, which require much more fuel per mile than subsonic planes.

Scholl insisted that costs would come down as SAF production ramped up to meet demand.

He said: “The current scarcity of SAF won’t last for long. Over time, as supply increases to catch up with demand, prices will fall. This happens in every market.”

Boom announced a deal to buy 10m gallons of SAF a year in partnership with Air Company and Dimensional Energy, which use renewable energy and CO2 to make the fuel.

Comfy business class beds and the ability to more easily work on a plane thanks to on-board wi-fihas eroded the value of resurrecting the Concorde in the eyes of some aviation-watchers.

However Scholl is unperturbed, insisting that time on the ground is more valuable to his customers.

He said: “Our ultimate vision is to create a future where more people travel more often, allowing us to have the benefits of a more connected world without the need to worry about the environmental impacts of our travel.”