Auckland, Wellington make the biggest jumps up 'most liveable city' rankings

Both Auckland and Wellington have made the biggest jumps back up the rankings in the ‘world’s most liveable city’ index.

Auckland has returned into the top 10 in joint 10th place alongside Osaka, Japan. Last year New Zealand’s biggest city had fallen to 34th from being in first place in 2021.

Wellington has made the biggest jump of any worldwide city, vaulting up 35 places to 23rd in the world.

The index is led by Austrian capital Vienna, with Denmark’s Copenhagen second ahead of the Australian duo of Melbourne and Sydney. Canada’s Vancouver rounds out the top five.

The rankings of 173 cities are compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit, which looks at a number of factors including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Each factor in a city is rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable.

The report found that a “shift back towards normality after the Covid-19 pandemic and incremental improvements in liveability made by many developing countries have been the biggest drivers of changes in EIU’s global liveability ranking”.

“With Covid restrictions diminished, the 2023 survey (conducted between February 13th and March 12th) shows a noticeable improvement across the world.”

Edinburgh saw the biggest drop from last year’s survey, slumping 23 spots to 58th. Swedish capital Stockholm also went the wrong way, down 22 spots to 43rd.

At the very bottom is Syria's Damascus, just ahead of Algiers in Algeria and Libya’s Tripoli.

Global Liveability Index: The top 10

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

3. Melbourne, Australia

4. Sydney, Australia

5. Vancouver, Canada

6. Zurich, Switzerland

7. Calgary, Canada

7. Geneva, Switzerland

9. Toronto, Canada

10. Osaka, Japan

10. Auckland

Also: 23. Wellington