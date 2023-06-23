PM's flight among those cancelled by heavy fog at Queenstown Airport

Thick fog at Queenstown Airport has been disrupting flights in and out of the resort town – including the Prime Minister’s.

Around a dozen flights were cancelled on Friday morning due to the fog, which Queenstown Airport has described as “extremely unusual”.

Air New Zealand issued a travel alert on Thursday night which said the fog was impacting its ability to operate safely in and out of Queenstown. The fog was forecast to continue over the next few days, the airline said, warning some services may be impacted.

On Friday just before midday, the Queenstown Airport website showed all flights arriving and departing from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington earlier that morning had been cancelled.

A Jetstar flight from Melbourne scheduled to arrive around 11.30am had been circling just off the west coast of the South Island, the FlightRadar24 tracker showed.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was due to be in Queenstown on Friday to officially open the revitalised town centre, but was unable to make it due to the fog.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said his flight was delayed about three times before it was finally cancelled.

Queenstown Airport chief operating officer Todd Grace said as of 11am on Friday, there had been six cancelled departures and five cancelled arrivals.

But the fog was lifting and was forecast to clear after midday.

“It is extremely unusual to have so many disruptions caused by fog at Queenstown Airport,” he said.

“However, it is part of a weather phenomenon causing widespread fog over Central Otago recently.”

Air New Zealand said customers would be notified via SMS or email of delays or cancellations. The airline would try to book them on the next available service, including any connecting flights issued on the same ticket.

“This will be subject to availability, and we’ll do our best to get you to your destination.”