These will be the busiest days to fly over the July school holidays

Be prepared for school holiday crowds at the airport.

Air New Zealand has added thousands of seats to its domestic network to deal with demand over the school holidays – so be prepared for crowds at the airports.

The airline is set to operate more than 580,000 seats across 6500 domestic flights over the two weeks.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline had catered to “huge demand" for travel, putting on an extra 45,000 seats across nearly 500 domestic flights, compared with the same school holiday period last year.

“On average, that’s an additional 3000 seats per day,” Geraghty said.

Queenstown would be the most popular domestic destination, with Air New Zealand providing around 70,000 seats in and out of the winter resort town from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown is a winter school holiday favourite.

Queenstown Airport said it had 379 flights scheduled to arrive over the first two weeks of July, not far off the 413 it handled during the same period in 2019.

“The terminal will be busy, but we’re well-prepared,” chief operating officer Todd Grace said.

“We’ve used the past couple of months to complete a series of projects that will increase our operational efficiency and customer service, and we have more work under way.”

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane were the most popular destinations among Air New Zealand customers jetting off overseas, with Singapore and Fiji rounding out the top five.

Auckland Airport said July was typically one of the busiest periods across both domestic and international travel.

“As kids hit the midway point of the school year it seems families are taking the opportunity for a break, so we’re seeing even higher travel numbers than the April school holidays, which had the benefit of public holidays at either end,” said Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker.

Saturday, the first day of the school holidays, would be the airport’s busiest day for international departures, with an estimated 15,000 travellers heading overseas. Australia, the US and China would be the most popular destinations.

Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown topped the list of domestic destinations. This coming Friday and the two Fridays during the holidays would be the busiest days for domestic departures and arrivals.

Christchurch Airport said for domestic passengers, this Friday would be its busiest day, with more than 200 flight movements and about 17,000 domestic passengers.

“On top of that we expect almost 5000 international passengers that day,” spokesperson Yvonne Densem said.

“We have a total of almost 23,000 seats to fill on Friday which is generally our busiest day of the week, so demand is very high.”

Wellington Airport said its busiest single day would be Friday July 7, with 22,000 seats operated that day.

Over the entire school holiday period, it was expecting to operate 302,000 seats in total, which was 85% of the same time in 2019.

The most popular destinations were Auckland, Christchurch, Sydney, Nelson and Queenstown. Fiji was another hotspot, with Fiji Airways operating up to four direct flights per week.

Australia’s school holidays also take place throughout the month of July, with different dates depending on the state.

Qantas and Jetstar were expecting to carry four million passengers from late June to late July, with Gold Coast and Cairns topping the domestic leisure destinations in Australia.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jetstar has asked customers to come to the airport earlier.

Last month, Jetstar brought forward its cut-off times for check-in and bag drop. For domestic flights, check-in and bag drop now closes 40 minutes before departure, and for all international flights, the cut-off is 60 minutes before departure.

Boarding gates for both domestic and international flights also now close five minutes earlier, at 20 minutes before departure.

Qantas Group, which owns Jetstar, said in a statement the low-cost carrier had seen a “significant improvement” in its operational performance following the changes.