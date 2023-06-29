Passenger gets whole plane to himself. His bag still goes missing

The crew hanging out with the only passenger.

An American Airlines traveller has enjoyed his own 'private jet' experience after he ended up being the one and only passenger on a recent flight in the US.

Phil Stringer was travelling from Oklahoma City to Charlotte but the flight was initially delayed for 18 hours due to a maintenance issue. When he eventually went to board he realised he was the only one.

"I'm the only person on this flight, and they have an entire flight crew. They do not want to do this flight," he said in a video sharing the experience on TikTok.

By the time the flight actually departed after midnight, it's assumed all the other passengers had found alternative flights to their destinations or given up waiting.

In the clip Stringer asked the baggage handler how many bags he had to load for the flight, to which the worker replied: "A total of one."

Then staff at the terminal called out his name to let him know he would be "leaving in 10 minutes".

Once on board, he got ﻿personal service from four flight attendants on the Airbus A321 plane that can normally accommodate as many as 181 passengers.

They even gave him the full (albeit a sassy version) safety demo before take-off and posed for a group photo.

﻿"They pulled them from the hotel to do this flight for just one person," he added.﻿

The video quickly went viral, being viewed more than 46 million times, with plenty of people praising the airline and staff.

"This is crazy! I'm surprised they didn't cancel it﻿," one person commented.

"This makes me smile!! They still flew for you!!!" another said.﻿

"We know it can be frustrating when travel plans get delayed and are thankful for our crew members who went above and beyond to care for Mr Stringer during his flight," a spokesperson for Fort Worth-based American Airlines said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News.

Despite the relatively positive outcome, in a follow-up video Stringer revealed one slight mishap. Turns out, they still lost his luggage.﻿

"It is 4 o'clock in the morning and I cannot get home... because I don't have a bag. My bag is nowhere to be found," he said, revealing in another comment it took them over and hour to find it. ﻿

"They lost it on purpose because you made them all get up for just you," one of his followers quipped.