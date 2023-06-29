Air NZ adds 2000 more seats for Swifties flying to Australia for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift will be returning to the scene of one of her greatest-ever concerts, Sydney's Accor Stadium, for three nights during the Australian leg of her Eras Tour next February.

Not wanting to separate Swifties from their Wildest Dreams, Air New Zealand will sell 2000 more seats to get Taylor Swift concert-goers to Australia in February.

From 2pm on Friday, the new return flights connecting Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with Melbourne and Sydney will go on sale.

Already some 3500 people have booked flights to coincide with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates, Air New Zealand spokesperson Leanne Geraghty said.

But the seats won’t last long, and they won’t be cheap, she warned. Be ...Ready For It.

READ MORE:

* Why are Taylor Swift tickets so hard to get? The economics are complicated

* Two new Taylor Swift shows added to Australian Eras Tour leg

* A guide to navigating Taylor Swift's Australian tour, by an expert Swiftie

* Taylor Swift Australia Eras tour: Air NZ flights double in price ahead of tickets going on sale



“During high-demand periods, fares increase, so we can manage a small supply of seats for last-minute travel,” Geraghty said.

Flights more than doubled in price before the concert tickets went on sale.

“We also typically see higher demand and hence pricing for late week and weekend travel dates.

“We recommend Swifties get on board with booking flights early so they don’t miss out.”

For those that do miss out – it will be a Cruel Summer.

On Wednesday when ticket pre-sales opened, Taylor Swift fans all over the world stared at the Blank Space on their screen waiting for their turn in the queue.

As Daylight slipped into Midnight, 450,000 lucky people got their wish, while millions missed out – forced to wait for sales to Begin Again on Friday.

For those 450,000, the Afterglow will be sweet.

Getty Images Taylor Swift: coming soonish to Australia.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Swifties are still asking why the world’s biggest pop star didn’t extend her Eras Tour to Aotearoa.

All You Had To Do Was Stay – in the region, that is, they said.

Auckland venue Eden Park officials even went to their local MP at the time, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, to try and get Swift to Tāmaki Makaurau, but ended up with Sweet Nothing.

Since then, the government has opted out of getting involved.