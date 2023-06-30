How your luggage could get you a 'wheelie' big fine in tourist hotspot

One of Europe's most popular destinations looks set to clamp down on a sonorous scourge associated with tourists.

Dubrovnik wants visitors to keep the peace, and is taking aim at the noise of suitcases with wheels.

The pretty Croatian destination looks set to fine tourists who drag their luggage down the cobble streets €265, or close to NZ$500.

Dubrovnik mayor Mato Franković told local media outlet Jutarnji that tourists will need to carry their bags to and from hotels, but that a new area will be created for dropping off and picked up luggage later in the year.

“They will leave their bags at the designated point, and we will, of course, for a fee, bring their things to the address where they will stay,” said Franković.

“This is just the beginning, the ultimate goal is to create a logistics centre within the airport, after which all the luggage will be to drive Dubrovnik visitors from Ćilipo directly to the guests' addresses.”

A video has also been created called Respect the City, which highlights the dos and don'ts for visitors.

It highlights how tourists shouldn’t wear bikinis or go topless around the historic centre, should stay off statues and not be drunk, as well as putting dogs on leads and preventing them from doing their business on the streets.

Dubrovnik's popularity has soared since it was featured in shows like Game of Thrones, sparking fears of overtourism.

The city is a regular stop-off point for cruise ships.