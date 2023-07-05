She sent a flirty note to a 'cute' passenger. What he did next shocked her

Love is in the air, quite literally on one recent flight in the US.

A video from TikTok user @nataliebonbon has racked up nearly 3 million views after she detailed her flirting with another passenger onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to San Diego.

Known as ‘Natalie’, she posted a short video with the caption: “Really cute guy in front of me on my flight so decided to shoot my shot.”

She wrote a note on a napkin to the unaware passenger, “If you’re single/interested text me sometime”, along with her phone number and the obligatory smiley face.

Natalie passed it to the passenger, but he was a bit confused at first, asking if she had dropped the napkin. But when he opened it and read it, it seems he was interested, very interested.

He turned around, “freaking out” Natalie, and introduced himself. He then pinged her a message after the flight: “Hey Natalie nice to meet you. And yes single and interested.” More smiley face realness followed.

After posting the video on TikTok, even the airline involved wanted an update: “As the love airline, we’re now invested! 💙❤️💛.”

The good news for the more than 124,000 people who liked the video – there was a date.

@nataliebonbon/tiktok That would be a 'yes' then.

Natalie posted an update saying the pair went for dinner and that it had gone “pretty well”.

They went to a Korean BBQ and that they both had “a good amount in common” and lived close to each other.

A trip to get ice cream followed and it appears he was a true gentleman.

“The end of the date, he walked me to my car, opened my door, very sweet.”

She added that more dates could follow.