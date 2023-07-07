Top tips from a flight attendant to avoid jet lag

Flight attendant Brieana Young revealed her top four tips on how passengers can successfully combat jet lag.

Virgin Australia has shared a video on how passengers can best avoid getting jet-lagged when travelling between different time zones.

The airline frequently shares travel tips and advice from their crew to their over 59,700 TikTok followers.

In a video posted to the Virgin Australia's TikTok account on Wednesday, flight attendant Brieana Young revealed her top four tips on how passengers can successfully combat jet lag this travel season.

"Jet lag? Not on our watch! Try these tips," the video, which has gathered over 8500 views since it was posted, was captioned.

The flight attendant's first tip is to immerse yourself in the time zone you're travelling to at least 24 hours before departure.

"I know this is really hard but it pays off I promise," she assured travellers.

The next life-saving tip from Young was to "make sure you expose your eyes to natural light as soon as you get to your destination".

It's important to try expose yourself to daylight when you land to ensure that your body clock can adjust to the new time zone as soon as possible.

The third tip from the flight attendant is to "get good quality sleep" while you're on the plane.

Young recommends having an eye mask, ear plugs or noise-cancelling headphones to help have a restful sleep on the flight.

The last piece of advice Young told Virgin Australia followers is to use a jet lag app.

"A good one is Timeshifter. This tells you when to avoid caffeine, screen and also when to sleep," the flight attendant shared.

Timeshifter, which markets itself as 'The Jet Lag App', is available for download on the app store.

One of the ways the app helps to by giving advice on when to avoid exposure to light.

"Light is the most important time cue for shifting your circadian clock, so try your best to follow the light exposure and light avoidance advice," the website reads.

"You can avoid light anywhere. If Timeshifter tells you to avoid light, but you're outside or in a brightly lit room, just put on your favourite dark sunglasses."

Jet lag can really disrupt your holiday plans, so it is important to do everything you can to try and get out of its grasp.

Sleep Wellness manager Rachel Beard from AH Beard recently shared some more tips to avoid jet lag.

"Preparation is ﻿key," Beard previously told 9Honey Coach, sharing that it's a good idea to slowly adjust to the time zone you are travelling to before you jet off.

"This includes your eating and coffee schedule, too," Beard says.

"Avoid any really strenuous exercise on the day before and after your flight. A long-haul flight is physically stressful for your body, so it is counterproductive to make your body's repair systems work harder to recover from a workout and flight at the same time."

Beard also shares that it's important to maintain a normal routine to combat jet lag.

"If you start snoozing too early or late you run the risk of further confusing your body clock and feeling the full effects of jet lag," she says.

"If you're struggling to kick into gear, make sure you're drinking plenty of water and also try to move your body. A leisurely walk in fresh air and natural light is a great way to help reset into the new time zone."﻿

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.