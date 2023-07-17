Bali confirms travellers will need to pay a tourist tax

Bali has confirmed that it is introducing a tourist tax to help preserve the island's environment and culture.

From next year, visitors to the Indonesian holiday island will need to pay 150,000 rupiah on arrival, that’s just over $15.

Foreign tourists will need to pay the fee electronically and it will only apply to international travellers entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia. The extra cost will not apply to domestic Indonesian tourists.

I Wayan Koster, the island’s governor, said he doesn’t believe the cost will deter visitors.

”We will use it for the environment [and] culture, and we will build better quality infrastructure so travelling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe,” reported The Independent.

The island is heavily dependent on tourism which accounts for more than 60% of the economy. It has long touted the possibility of a tourist tax.

Unfortunately Bali has been frequently hitting the headlines for unruly tourists.

123rf Bali is heavily dependent on tourism.

Earlier this year a Russian tourist was deported and banned from re-entering Bali for six months after he posted an image of himself with his trousers down while at the top of a sacred volcano. Identified only as Yuri, the picture on Mount Agung has seen him blacklisted from the Indonesian tourist island.

He wasn’t the only example. Shortly afterwards a woman was arrested after photos showing her naked by a sacred tree, and last year, a wellness guru and actor from Canada had to make a tearful apology after a video of his naked haka on top of a sacred mountain fell foul of authorities.

In 2019, a Czech couple were accused of disrespect after they were filmed bathing in holy water at a Hindu temple, while another video that year showed at least five Australian men running naked through the streets, insulting locals, vomiting and urinating in public.

There was yet another video that showed two naked Australians driving a scooter into a Bali villa pool.