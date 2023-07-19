Here's how 'powerful' the New Zealand passport is as new leader tops ranking

The Henley Passport Index uses data from the International Air Transport Association for its measurements, covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

For the first time in five years, Japan has been dethroned at the top of the world’s most powerful passport rankings.

Fellow Asian powerhouse Singapore is at number one on its own in the Henley Passport Index. Its citizens are able to visit visa-free to 192 destinations out of the 227 the index measures.

Germany, Italy, and Spain all move up into second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations. Japan falls to joint third, or joint fifth depending on how you read the rankings, alongside Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden, with access to 189 destinations without a prior visa.

New Zealand is joint fifth, or joint 16th, with a score of 187. That’s up from joint seventh place in 2022.

Afghanistan remains stuck at the bottom with a visa-free access score of just 27, followed by Iraq (29), and Syria (30).

Dr Christian H Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, said global mobility has improved over the last decade with only eight countries worldwide having less visa-free access today than they did in 2013.

“The UAE has added an impressive 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, resulting in a massive leap of 44 places in the ranking over the past 10 years from 56th to 12th position,” said Kaelin.

“Of the countries sitting in the Top 10, the US has seen the smallest increase in its score, securing just 12 additional destinations. Singapore, by comparison, has increased its score by 25, pushing it up five places over the past 10 years to number one.”

The Henley Passport Index uses data from the International Air Transport Association for its measurements, covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Inside a room at the Department of Internal Affairs is a special machine that takes a blank passport and brings it to life.

It isn’t the only ranking of the legal document.

The Passport Index measures 193 United Nations member countries and six territories. It updates more regularly through the year and currently has the United Arab Emirates leading with New Zealand in joint third, or joint 13th depending on how you want to view the rankings.

The Global Passport Index rates passports not only on how many countries their holders can visit either without a visa or a visa on arrival, but also on quality of life and investment opportunities. Data is gleaned from organisations such as the World Bank, World Economic Forum and Sustainable Development Forum.

Topping the list is Germany, which bumped the US off the summit. It drops to second ahead of Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Henley Passport Index rankings

Singapore (192 destinations) Germany, Italy, Spain (190) Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Sweden (189) Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, United Kingdom (188) Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland (187) Australia, Hungary, Poland (186) Canada, Greece (185) Lithuania, United States (184) Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (183) Estonia, Iceland (182)

Correction: Rankings table updated at 2.20pm, July 19 after data error.