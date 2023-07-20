The world is sweltering: Here's a guide for Kiwi travellers to deal with heatwaves

We all hope for amazing sunshine filled days on holiday – best combined, of course, with grey and dreary days back home.

July 2023 could be a tipping point, with heatwaves across three continents – Europe, North America and Asia – making the usual peak summer holiday period unbearable.

Spain, southern Italy, Sardinia, Sicily, Cyprus and Greece are scorching at the moment. Wildfires north of Athens have residents and summer camp students fleeing. In Rome, at nearly 42C on Wednesday, emergency departments are reporting a sharp rise in admissions.

The European temperature record of 48.8C - recorded close to Siracusa, Sicily in 2021 - could be broken, meteorologists are forecasting. Meanwhile, in the aptly named Death Valley, California recorded a temperature of 53C at the weekend.

Ryan Sun/AP Seniors participate in a morning swim class during a heat wave in Pasadena, California. The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said preliminary figures for average world temperatures for June indicate it’ll be the hottest on record.

Phoenix, Arizona has had a run of nearly three weeks when the mercury tops 41C. And at those temperatures, you can’t just frolic in the sunshine aimlessly without a care in the world.

It can be deadly. Last year in Phoenix, 425 people died from the heatwave. And yet, it’s probably way down your list of concerns if you’re heading off on holiday.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said preliminary figures for average world temperatures for June indicate it’ll be the hottest on record. July doesn't look better.

So, although I’d rather be reeling off a list of how governments and organisations are stepping up efforts to drastically cut emissions and see off the worst consequences of climate change, instead here are some ways you can reduce the discomfort and disruption caused to your travels by one of these ever-more-frequent consequences of global warming.

Cecilia Fabiano Tourists try to cool off by a water fan outside the ancient Colosseum, in Rome. Temperatures in much of southern Europe have kept above 40C.

Essentials

It would be foolish to head out for the day without litres of water, cash to buy more and a general idea of where you can top up supplies. Hats and sunblock should also go without saying. Handheld fans, either flamenco style or mini handheld electric ones are recommended. Match your days activities to the availability of shade and air conditioning.

Change of plans?

Your airfares will almost certainly be non-refundable, but you might have been smart enough to have wiggle room with your accommodation or only have certain parts of your holiday locked in – in which case I’d advise leaning into that flexibility. Put simply, avoid city centre stays where the temperatures are headed above 36C. Choose beaches. Choose glacial Swiss Alp lakes. Choose whole other countries – like the UK, where I can attest for an entirely lacklustre “summer” and highs of a comfortable 21C.

Just wallow

There is nothing wrong with writing off a day or three of exploring and wallowing instead in the pool or beach shallows with a book and a hat. Despite the aggressive, cancerous sun rays in New Zealand every summer, Kiwis have not always taken to beach umbrella use like the Europeans, where it’s almost unheard of to venture onto the sand without some shade. Don’t be cheap, buy a €10 sun umbrella or go all out and rent one at a beach club. See it as an essential investment.

Manu Fernandez/AP A man rests during a hot and sunny day of summer in Madrid. Most of Spain is under alert for high to extreme heat with forecasts calling for peak temperatures of 43C.

Cancel plans and tours

You know what’s terrible in 40C heat? Dawdling around a concrete and stone fort, city wall or old town with a large group straining to hear a tour guide with very little shade. These always seem to start at either 10am or 2pm. Cancel. Opt for city night tours instead.

Accept that somebody will cancel on you

High temperatures can easily lead to flight delays, train cancellations and slower travel times. Make a Plan B. Expect disruption in some form. Travel insurance is highly recommended.

When in Rome, siesta like the Romans do

Even officials in stereotypically efficient Germany are recommending citizens there embrace the siesta lifestyle: rise early, do a couple of activities before the heat becomes unbearable and then rest up during the hottest hours of the day. If you’re a Kiwi who’s just landed with a bout of jet-lag you may find yourself up at 3.30am anyway, so you might want to just embrace that. I recall wandering the streets of Rome in 2014 at 5am and had the Trevi fountain all to myself. Silver linings and all that.

Watch your alcohol intake

You're on holiday. It’s hot. You’re wanting to relax/celebrate/take in the local concoctions. We see where this is going. But resist indulging in alcohol (or at least go 1:1 with water) as this will dehydrate you further and cause heatstroke.