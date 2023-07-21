'A promising sign': Are flight prices finally coming down?

The cost of flying has taken off since the pandemic.

Kiwis heading overseas since borders reopened have faced sky-high airfares, but they could finally be levelling off, consumers price index (CPI) data shows.

The CPI records changes in the price of hundreds of goods and services, including international and domestic air transport.

In the June 2023 quarter release, the cost of international air transport was up 20.5% compared with the same time last year. New Zealand’s borders only fully reopened at the end of July 2022.

However, the figures showed the price of international flights had dropped by 11.9% since the March 2023 quarter.

Domestic flights had shot up 31.3% compared with this time last year, but were relatively unchanged from the last three months, with a 0.4% decrease.

Flight Centre Travel Group NZ managing director Victoria Courtney said while airfares were still higher due to ongoing factors around capacity and demand, seeing airfares decrease in the last quarter was “a promising sign” we were moving towards a stabilisation of airfare prices.

“Heading into the next quarter, we will see an increase in capacity especially in the North American routes,” Courtney said.

“This will bring more competition to the market and hopefully result in more competitive pricing.”

123RF Major US airline Delta is making its debut in New Zealand from October 28.

Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ) executive director Cath O’Brien said while there was always a spike in international airfares in the December quarter, reflecting the peak travel season, at the end of 2022 there had been “a massive travel rush combined with constraint in supply for airlines, so that gave you higher prices”.

“Now they’re falling from that higher height more sharply. But they’re falling as they usually fall in these quarters.”

O’Brien was also expecting to see some price stabilisation, as more carriers entered the market over the next few months, such as major US airline Delta making its debut, as well as United Airlines, China Southern and Cathay Pacific offering more flights.

However, New Zealand still wasn’t at its pre-Covid capacity, which meant it was unlikely we would see the low prices we saw in 2019, when the cost of international airfares had been decreasing year-on-year.

“In the 10 years prior to 2019, we had a growth of air services to New Zealand – more and more airlines came, and airfares got cheaper and cheaper,” O’Brien said.

“We’re moving gradually towards lower prices as we get more competition and capacity in market. But I wouldn’t expect to see it fall back down to those 2019 prices until several years from now.”