'Hogwarts Express' cancels services indefinitely due to safety issues

Tourists gathered on Platform 9¾ will find themselves sorely disappointed, as the Hogwarts Express is no longer running.

The Jacobite, the steam train known for its famous appearances in three of the Harry Potter films, is temporarily halting services due to safety issues.

The train, which operates on the West Highland Line between Fort William and Mallaig and crosses the iconic Glenfinnan viaduct, is taken by thousands of fans every year. The train makes two trips a day, even using some of the carriages shown in the films.

However, issues with the old train's door locks are putting passengers at risk of falling from carriages or being hit while leaning out of windows, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) found.

Up until now, the iconic red steam train has had an exemption from the ORR to run﻿ on the basis that it is heritage rolling stock.

But a recent ORR report has raised concerns that must be addressed, with the train's operator, West Coast Railways, suspending services until the review is completed.﻿

"As of now, passenger journeys on the Jacobite have been suspended while West Coast Railways review the concerns raised by the ORR to reach a satisfactory and swift solution to the issues raised," West Coast Railways said in a statement.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for these cancellations."

They confirmed that they are issuing full refunds to passengers and would run services again "as soon as possible".

