New video of bear that is 'definitely not a human', as visitors flock to Chinese zoo

A Chinese zoo has seen visitor numbers rocket after video footage of one of its bears went worldwide over its rather human characteristics.

This week the Hangzhou Zoo had to insist the sun bear called Angela was indeed an actual bear after a clip showed her standing with a “wrinkly hide suggestive of a costume”, reported The Telegraph.

The zoo then wrote a post from the perspective of the animal saying: "Some people think I stand like a person... It seems you don't understand me very well."

It added on its official WeChat channel that Angela is “definitely not a human”.

The footage seems to have worked as The Guardian reported the zoo has seen attendance rise by 30% to about 20,000 visitors a day.

twitter Angela gives a wave to the crowds.

Those numbers look set to be boosted even more as a new video shows the bear cheekily waving at the delighted crowd.

Expert Dr Ashleigh Marshall from Chester Zoo in the UK said the animal is "definitely a real bear" but concedes that they can look like “people in ... costumes”.

Marshall told the BBC the folds help a bear in defending itself against any larger animal which grabs it by being able to "turn around in their skin".

Sun bears can be found in the tropical forests of Southeast Asia. They are the world’s smallest bear, and are about the size of a large dog.