That's not a zebra: Five times zoos used 'fake' animals

Angela the sun bear is certainly enjoying her moment in the spotlight.

Thrust onto the global stage after doubts over her authenticity surfaced online, the ‘definitely not a human’ bear has helped visitor numbers swell at China’s Hangzhou Zoo.

The Guardian reported attendances are up 30% to 20,000 visitors a day, and probably for the first time in a while, something other than a panda is top bear in the country.

While Angela is actually a bear, her appearance on the world stage has highlighted the times when zoos have been accused of pulling a fast one with regard to their animals.

Here are five times when zoos swapped one animal for another.

MAHMOUD A SARHAN/FACEOOK Zoo accused of painting a donkey to look like a zebra.

Donkey as a zebra

A zoo in Egypt found itself in the spotlight when images of a “zebra” that looked suspiciously like a donkey with a bad paint job appeared online.

Mahmoud Sarhan posted an image on Facebook with the animal at Cairo's International Garden municipal park. As well as being smaller than usual and with pointy ears, it appears the "zebra" had some black smudges on its face.

It's not the first time donkeys have had a zebra makeover. In 2009 zookeepers in Marah Land Zoo, Gaza City put black and white patterns on their donkeys after the original zebras died of hunger when they were neglected during the Israel-Hamas war.

YNET A Tibetan mastiff that a Chinese zoo tried to pass off as an "African lion".

Tibetan mastiff as an African lion

Dogs seem to find themselves dressed up as all manner of different animals. In this case in 2013 a Tibetan mastiff appeared in a cage marked “feizhou shi" (African lion) at a zoo in Henan, China.

Officials claimed that the actual lion had gone to a breeding facility and the dog was there over “safety concerns”.

However, it was also reported that the zoo had a menagerie of other mislabelled animals including “a white fox in the leopard pen, another dog in a wolf pen, and, perhaps most bizarrely, two coypu rodents in the snake cage”.

Plastic penguins as actual penguins

Using the term “zoo” very loosely was the tale of the short-lived Guishan Zoo in China.

It found itself in the headlines after pictures of its collection of “rare” animals were met with derision, and it is pretty easy to see why. Alongside some geese, a couple of roosters and a tortoise was a "special display” of penguins. They were certainly not that special, as they were all plastic.

One visitor saw the funny side. “I can’t stop laughing,” reported the BBC. Others were a bit more peeved at forking out money for the exotic wildlife. The “zoo” closed shortly after.

Rottweiler as a wolf

Staying in China, and the tale of the dog that was found chilling in the enclosure marked “wolf”.

A visitor to the Xiangwushan Zoo uploaded the footage onto social media, and can be heard saying: "Woof! Are you a wolf?"

There is a sad story behind this one though. The zoo said the wolf who had been homed there had died from old age and that the dog was there to stop trespassers.

Italy State Forestry Corps The Chow Chow dogs were made to look like pandas.

Chow Chow puppies as panda cubs

Not a zoo as such but a circus in Italy caused some raised eyebrows with its collection of rare panda cubs, that were in fact some very cute Chow Chow puppies with a dye job.

The unsuspecting public paid to have their photos taken with them, but that was stopped after Italy's state forestry police launched a raid.

The canines were actually in good health, although they did have weeping eyes from all the flash photography. It was decided to leave the dogs with their owners, but on condition that they were no longer used for impersonation.