Flight attendant's top seat pick for sleep on a plane

When it comes to flying there isn't a right or wrong way to do things, but those who certainly know a thing or two about making the most of it would be flight attendants.

Whether you're a nervous flyer, someone who struggles to fall asleep on a plane, or have no idea how to pack, we've rounded up some advice from ﻿a few Etihad Airways cabin crew members.

Read on as they share some of their top travel tips with 9Honey Travel.

Nervous flyers

For nervous flyers, South African flight attendant Lieche Klaasens ﻿says breathing and relaxation techniques really do help.

"Slow deep breaths calm the body and mind. Also, it is important to distract oneself, watch a movie, listen to music, or play a game to keep your mind occupied," she tells us.

Meanwhile, Erin Gibson, from Britain, wants nervous flyers to focus on getting comfortable and familiarising yourself with the surroundings.

"[It is] a good starting place to calm your nerves. As cabin crew, we fly many times each month and we are with you every step of the way. So ask us for anything you need or any questions you may have," Gibson shares with 9Honey Travel.

"We are happy to explain anything to make your experience as comfortable as possible."

kasto/123RF The window seat because it provides a solid wall to lean against and minimises disruptions from other guests.

Sleeping on long-haul flights

Klaasens says the number one hack for falling asleep on a long-haul flight (or any flight for that matter) comes down to which seat you choose.

"Personally, I always opt for a window seat because it provides a solid wall to lean against and minimises disruptions from other guests," she says.

She also suggests comfortable, loose, and breathable clothes that will make it easier relax. And don't turn down any sleeping aids on offer.

"Especially if you find it difficult to sleep. Etihad provides sleeping aids like eye shades, to help you in sleeping comfortably on long-haul flights."

For Gibson the trick is all about having the right 'pre-bedtime' routine, even on board an aircraft.﻿

"Pick some movies or TV shows to watch to pass time, make sure to stretch your legs when you can and get comfortable with some socks, an eye mask and a blanket. Read your favourite book, which will help you to feel more tired and have a nap onboard," she says.

When it comes to comfort, Aussie flight attendant Claire Smallhorn swears by having your own water bottle and avoiding lots of coffee/alcohol.

"Drink herbal tea instead," she tells us. "And if you can, meditate as much as possible (it will really help with your body's readjustment to your final destination). Oh, and bring a journal and document your travels."

Packing tips

Flight attendants are experts at packing and unpacking and making sure they always have the essentials on hand no matter where in the world they end up.﻿

Klaasens says packing efficiently all comes down to planning.

"Formulate a packing list by dividing your list into categories such as clothing, toiletries, and electronics – this will help you pack smart," she suggested. "Also, fold and pack clothes compactly by utilising packing cubes or compression bags to save space, and utilise space – fill empty spaces like shoes and hats with smaller items.﻿"

Gibson also swears by a list so you "don't forget anything".﻿

"Have a spare toothbrush and toiletries that are only for travelling. Always check the weather for the destination you are visiting to pack suitable clothing," she adds.

How to be a fantastic passenger

Don't be afraid to say hello and have a chat. We love getting to know our passengers, and learning about them and their journey.

If you can, weigh your carry-on luggage before you leave for the airport. This saves a lot of time and ensures we're able to get you on your flight and in the sky as soon as possible.

Stick to the guidelines advised by crew during your flight (i.e. keep your devices on aeroplane mode, ensure you're strapped in when the seatbelt signs are on, leave the aircraft in an orderly fashion and wear a mask if feeling unwell during your flight).

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.