Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish go 'commando' on top of NZ glacier

The second season of Men in Kilts is set in New Zealand.

In a travel show called Men in Kilts, it was only a matter of time that the question of what is worn underneath would be addressed.

And it was atop a glacier in Fiordland that Scottish actor Sam Heughan hinted at the answer.

The latest season of the show, which he presents with Outlander co-star Graham McTavish, takes place in New Zealand, with the first episode showcasing Aotearoa’s more adrenaline-pumping activities.

The pair take a helicopter ride over Milford Sound, landing on Mount Tūtoko glacier. The Scotsmen are shown standing on the mountain, dressed in their national garb.

Supplied Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan go ‘commando’ atop a glacier in Fiordland.

“I have to admit, I feel like an explorer,” says Heughan. “We might be the first people ever to come up here.”

After McTavish debunks this claim, Heughan tries again: “The first men in kilts to come up here?”

McTavish accepts they may be the first people in kilts, prompting Heughan to gleefully elaborate: “The first people in commando on a glacier?”

To which McTavish responds: “I didn’t really need to know that.”

The episode also sees the pair ziplining in Glenorchy and cage diving with great white sharks in the Foveaux Strait.

Over the next three episodes, viewers can look forward to seeing the duo immerse themselves in Māori culture, sample local food and wine, take in New Zealand’s stunning landscapes, and explore the country’s Scottish connections.

McTavish is already familiar with Aotearoa, having called it home since 2011. He came to film The Hobbit – he played Dwalin the dwarf – and ended up staying.

The actors were spotted filming here in February 2022, after the first season, which premiered in 2021, saw the duo traverse their native Scotland.

Season 2 of Men in Kilts is now available to stream on Neon.