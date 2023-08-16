Watch: Entangled humpback whale freed in 'dangerous' operation

A team of marine researchers in Australia were in "the right place, at the right time" after a humpback whale became entangled off the Gold Coast.

The animal was clearly “in distress” after it was found towing an anchor and rope.

The team from the Sea World Foundation happened to be in the area just after the entanglement occurred, said Sea World Head of Marine Sciences, Wayne Phillips.

“lt looks like it was a disregarded anchor from a fishing boat. Someone out there recreationally fishing, probably got a snag on their anchor and they’ve had to cut that line,” said Phillips.

“The poor whale has drifted through and picked that rope up and was able to unsnag that anchor and was quite distressed and swimming quite fast when we got there.”

The 10-metre humpback was “full of energy” and swimming at a pace of 8-10 knots.

The crew managed to grapple a large buoy onto the trailing rope which put enough pressure to remove the anchor and rope from the whale’s tail fluke.

”If we were not there to rescue that animal, that rope is going to continue to dig into that whale’s tail and unfortunately probably to its demise,’ said Phillips. He added the operation was “risky and dangerous” for the researchers, but they did “a fantastic job”.

The team normally have to do “two-to-three” mobile rescues like this every year. Thankfully this time the whale continued its migration with only minimal superficial wounds to its tail.

“It’s a real relief once we get a whale disentangled. There’s a lot of pressure on the team that are out there. They really want to help, they know the consequences if they don't get that job done. So yeah, quite elated with the outcome this morning.”