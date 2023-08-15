Who is Batik Air, Air New Zealand's newest rival?

Next week, Air New Zealand will face a fresh challenger on its Auckland to Perth route – Batik Air.

The name may not ring many bells to passengers here, so here’s a quick guide to the newest rivals to the national carrier.

So who is Batik Air?

First up it should really be Batik Air Malaysia. It’s the new(ish) name for Malindo Air which underwent a rebrand back in April by its owners Lion Air Group, although its URL is still malindoair.com and its social media accounts are a confusing combination of the two names. Malindo was founded back in 2012.

There has been a Batik Air Indonesia run by Lion Air for a few years now which largely focusses on the Indonesian domestic market, although it does have some international routes. So by changing from Malindo to Batik, Lion is bringing all its full-service airlines within the group under one name.

What type of aircraft is Batik using between Auckland and Perth?

This is where the plane fans sit up and take notice as Batik will be flying the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The route will be one of the longest, if not the longest “direct” narrow body flight in the world. It’s going to take just over 6-and-a-half hours to fly east and a touch under 7-and-a-half hours to go west. Expect the three toilets on board to get busy. Then for those flying onwards towards Kuala Lumpur, it’s another 5-and-a-half hours.

There will be 12 business and 150 economy seats on the fifth freedom route.

Wait, what’s fifth freedom?

It’s when an airline services two destinations that are not the home base of the airline. Think Qantas’ Auckland to New York service, or Emirates’ Christchurch-Sydney routes for example. Here Batik’s Auckland to Perth service links up with the airline’s existing Perth to Kuala Lumpur service. So passengers can fly between Kuala Lumpur and Auckland, between Perth and Auckland, or between Kuala Lumpur and Perth.

You mentioned full service, so what do you get onboard?

It’s full service, to a degree. Those in the pointy end will get food and entertainment screens, as well as up to 40kg of baggage allowance. Those in cattle class get the screens (although a warning, they are not available on every aircraft), but have to pay for the food. On its website, buying the likes of chicken biryani plus bottled water onboard costs about MYR25 or just under $10. It’s cheaper if you pre-order. Passengers here get a baggage allowance of 30kg if they are on the Economy Flexi fare, otherwise it’s 20kg.

Wamos Air The Spanish airline is leasing a plane to Air New Zealand on the Auckland-Perth route (note: video has no sound).

So is it cheaper than Air New Zealand?

It certainly is. A cursory look at return flights between Auckland and Perth in mid-October show Batik costing around $900 compared to Air New Zealand’s ‘The Works’ deal, with food, drink and 23kg baggage allowance, at $1400. One caveat here is that Air NZ is still chartering Spanish-based Wamos Air on the route until the end of October, and that airline uses the A330-200 aircraft. Looking in mid-January, return Batik flights are about $1400 while Air New Zealand is $2000 on its Dreamliner.

So when is the first Batik Air flight, and how often is the service?

August 24 is the date of the first service from Perth, landing the next day in NZ. Batik will fly six times a week between Auckland and Perth.

Perth to Auckland: Departing at 6.05pm and landing at 4.45am the next day.

Auckland to Perth: Four days will depart at 7am, landing at 10.40am; two other days, departing at 7.50am and landing at 11.30am.