10,000 Amway China sellers to visit NZ, bring $40m boost to economy

An Amway delegation staying at the Hilton Queenstown this year will be part of the largest incentive group to visit NZ.

Amway China’s delegation of 10,000 visitors this year will be the largest incentive group to visit New Zealand and marks the return of Chinese visitors.

Tourism New Zealand has announced the group of China’s top-achieving Amway distributors will attend seminars centred in Auckland and Queenstown, with visits to Rotorua and Aoraki Mount Cook.

They are expected to provide a $40 million boost to the economy.

It follows a seminar involving more than 6000 Amway China representatives to Queenstown in 2018.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods said half the delegation, comprising 10 waves of 500 people, would stay in Queenstown for five days each from October 31.

The numbers would be “very manageable” in Queenstown during the shoulder season, but he expected the town to be exceptionally busy when the visit coincided with the Queenstown Marathon on the weekend of November 18.

Last year about 12,000 people competed in marathon events.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Amway China’s top-selling distributors visit New Zealand in 2018.

The Amway delegates would stay at the Hilton Queenstown and would participate in tourism activities, dining and shopping alongside their conference events.

It signalled the welcome return of Chinese visitors, who had not yet returned to pre-Covid-19 numbers, he said.

Borders were now open and visitors were able to get travel visas, he said.

He had recently shared the region’s new Destination Management Plan with the group outlining the sustainable approach the community was taking to tourism.

It had been received positively, but no concrete outcomes had been discussed yet, he said.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Some of the 10,000 Chinese Amway visitors will visit Aoraki Mt Cook during their New Zealand seminar.

Some Chinese visitors had visited Queenstown for the ski season, and he expected visitor numbers would rise in summer.

“We’re not seeing large coach trips coming, but much smaller groups and FIT (free independent travellers) coming from China,” he said.

Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy said securing the Amway China visit would provide a cash injection into New Zealand’s retail, accommodation, hospitality and transport sectors.

Unsplash Auckland will be the North Island base for the Amway China incentive group.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Auckland Convention Bureau head Ken Pereira said the organisation looked forward to demonstrating how Auckland delivered a world-class experience in a sustainable and culturally meaningful manner.

Prior to Covid-19, China was New Zealand’s second-largest tourism market, and contributed over $1.7 billion to New Zealand’s economy, a Tourism NZ spokesperson said.

Chinese visitors were high-quality, often travelling in off-peak seasons, and engaging in a range of activities and cultural experiences, the spokesperson said.