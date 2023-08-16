The airline named the best in the region has a new plane flying to NZ

Fiji Airways, the airline that was recently named the best in the region, has a new aircraft flying to New Zealand.

The airline this week took delivery of its newest Airbus A350-900, the third in its fleet of 20 aircraft. A fourth A350 is also due in the coming weeks.

The new plane, dubbed the Island of Beqa, seats 334 passengers and is set to expand the airline’s capacity across its network by up to 30,000 seats a month.

Kiwis will get to experience the new plane on the Auckland to Fiji route, on which it will operate up to four times a week. The airline also uses the Boeing 737 Max 8 on the daily route.

The new aircraft will also fly to Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong, San Francisco and Vancouver.

Supplied The Fiji Airways A350 has 33 business class seats.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Andre Viljoen said the new aircraft combined “the very latest aerodynamics, new generation engines and use of lightweight materials, to bring a 25% advantage in fuel burn, carbon dioxide emissions and operating costs compared to previous generation aircraft.”

The airline had also been working to improve its onboard experience with revamped menus, more content on the in-flight entertainment system, and full-flight wi-fi for business class customers.

Fiji Airways this year beat the likes of Qantas and Air New Zealand to be named the best airline in the Australia/Pacific region in the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Supplied The new A350 will fly between Auckland and Fiji up to four times a week.

“We may not have as much resources as larger airlines, but we have the Fijian spirit of hospitality and care,” said Viljoen in response to the win.

As well as offering direct flights to Fiji, the airline has emerged as a serious contender for long-haul travel, offering Kiwis cheap fares to the US, Canada and Asia via Nadi.

With the new A350s, the airline says it is eyeing up more destinations, including Dallas, Seattle, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul, as well as Noumea, Wallis, Rarotonga, Port Moresby and several additional destinations in Australia.

To celebrate the arrival of the latest aircraft, the airline is offering up to 15% off return economy airfares until the end of the month.