Ryanair's savage response after couple gets engaged on flight

Any traveller should know by now that if you tag @Ryanair on Twitter/X, the chances are you are going to get a snarky response.

The most infamous of airline social media teams has not disappointed again after commenting on the picture of a couple who recently got engaged on one of its flights.

Lee tagged the budget airline with the caption: “Proposed to Leah on a @Ryanair flight with her family there. Luckily she said Yes.”

The two are seen beaming while drinking what looks like some bubbly in plastic glasses.

When asked about the location of the proposal, Lee commented: “We both love travelling so it made sense to do it like that seeing as it would be while doing something we love doing.”

So what was Ryanair’s response? Asking if Leah needs help to escape from him: “Leah, blink twice for random seat allocation.”

When someone asked if the couple deserved some free champers, the airline shot back: “Are you new here.”

Others joked the budget airline should charge an extra “proposal fee”, provoked this response:

Ryanair's social media team has gained a fearsome reputation.

In May, a honeymooning couple faced a volley of abuse after complaining about the lack of a window at their seat on a flight to Ibiza.

Mark Bowe, from Dublin, Ireland, posted a photo of the couple onboard with the caption: “I’m hitting home runs with flights for my wedding. Off on honeymoon now about to fly into #ibiza for the first time and we just can’t wait to check out the view on the way over… Oh…wait…. Cheers @Ryanair #nowindow #wheresmywindow #someview.”

Typically, Ryanair shot back: “She’s regretting marrying someone who can’t read the fine print.” When one commentator claimed that Ryanair's admin “days are numbered”, it fired back, “like this marriage”.

Earlier this year a complaint about the check-in process was met with their usual side of snark.

A post on Twitter which tagged the budget airline read: “Another reason not to fly @Ryanair If you don’t pay for prebooked seats you can only checkin max 24 hours before your departure, meaning you need to checkin for your return while away, most likely forgetting and then costing €55 to do it at the airport if <2 hours before flight.”

The @Ryanair account clapped back, “Adulting is hard” along with an image of the word “reminder”.

While a separate account, @askryanair deals with actual customer service enquires, @Ryanair takes on everyone from politicians, celebrities and yes, passengers.

Last year it roasted a traveller who complained about the lack of window at their “window” seat. In their response, Ryanair used a bit of Microsoft Paint to highlight the small window on the exit door.

The airline made headlines this week for a less jovial reason. Two pensioners from the UK were left “furious” and “disgusted” at the policy of charging passengers to print out boarding passes at check in. They faced a bill of £110 (NZ$230) after they accidentally checked in for the return flight, so didn’t have boarding passes for their immediate trip to France.

They were told it would cost them £55 each to check in at the airport for the correct flight and print the outbound boarding passes.