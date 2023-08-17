Cathedral Cove tracks closed for summer

People are strongly advised not to go through the famous arch at Cathedral Cove, DOC says.

Tracks to Cathedral Cove will be closed for summer – and there’s no solution in sight for getting the tourist attraction open again.

The risk of potentially harmful rockfall and landslides at and around the Coromandel Peninsula cove were confirmed by an independent report, the Department of Conservation said.

There are no quick fixes available, DOC said, so “DOC will not reinstate the current walking routes down to the beach for this summer”.

CATHEDRAL COVE SCENIC CRUISES There are rockfall and landslide risks at and around Cathedral Cove, DOC says. Pictured is a slip in February.

“Visitors are also strongly urged not to go through the cove’s famous arch, with debris falling from the arch to the sand below as recently as last weekend.”

But visitors will soon be able to get back to the beach by sea, through the Te Whanganui-A-Hei Marine Reserve.

“We want to make very clear there is still risk associated with going to this site and people need to inform themselves properly before visiting,” DOC Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki regional director Tinaka Mearns says.

The toilet block at Cathedral Cove beach will be decommissioned and visitor numbers will be monitored by DOC’s Coromandel District team.