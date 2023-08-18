Fake warning signs target English speakers on Spanish island's beaches

Despite the warnings, the beaches are open.

A cheeky campaign has been launched on the Spanish island of Mallorca to dissuade English-speaking tourists from heading to the beach.

A series of official-looking posters have been put up around the European hotspot with warnings about jellyfish, rock slides and closed beaches. But they are all fake.

While the English wording is a warning, underneath in Catalan the posters make clear that the signs are false.

For example, under the sign about jellyfish, it reads: “Open beach. Not to jellyfish or foreigners.” Another which warns of falling rocks in English, adds in Catalan: “The danger is not a landslide, but overcrowding.”

The posters have been put up by a local group protesting overtourism on the island.

Manacor Caterva said they are using a “bit of humour” to get their point across.

Mallorca, which is the largest of the Balearic Islands, is hugely popular with holidaymakers, with tourism accounting for an estimated 75% of the island's total economic output.

Insider reports that in 2022, close to 4 million visitors arrived from Germany along with more than 2 million British travellers, according to figures from Statista.