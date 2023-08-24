Can we ban foreign motorists from driving to Milford Sound?

The Milford Opportunities Project is working on a master plan to manage tourist numbers and create a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly visitor experience. (File photo)

It’s known as the eighth wonder of the world – but overseas drivers may have to take a bus to Milford Sound in the future as a group looks at whether to ban them from driving on the beautiful, but often dangerous Milford Road

The Milford Opportunities Project is investigating a key concept in its masterplan which would restrict access to the Milford Road using a permit system where New Zealanders could self-drive, but international visitors must use a park and ride transport system.

There is currently no legislation in place that allows for a ban on New Zealand roads based on nationality, and any move to do so would have to be determined by the Government.

The Milford Opportunities master plan was launched in Te Anau in July 2021 and included plans to scrap the airstrip, banning fixed-wing aircraft in favour of helicopters and blocking cruise liners from entering the sound to help manage tourist numbers and create a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly visitor experience.

Now the Department of Conservation to seeking tenders to carry out an assessment of the transport systems at Milford Sound and how different options would work to ensure the project’s master plan recommendations were feasible.

Included in those options is "the master plan proposal to restrict access to the road via a permit system where New Zealanders can self-drive but international visitors must use a park and ride transport system".

Milford Opportunities Project Director Chris Goddard said the project team was currently undertaking a detailed feasibility assessment of the masterplan’s key concepts.

Supplied The Milford Road is often affected by snow, ice and avalanche danger in winter. (File photo)

”We are carefully assessing the implications for proposals that distinguish between international visitors and New Zealanders. However, no decisions have been made at this point relating to how the transport system might work. This will be a decision for Government following feasibility testing and consultation with the public,’’ he said.

Balancing vehicle numbers to parking spots and using a hop-on-hop-off bus are two recommendations it has been asked to test.

“Milford Road is ranked third of any Waka Kotahi-managed road in New Zealand for personal risk and is considered challenging. The area has numerous natural hazards that many visitors are unaware of including avalanche, rock fall, flooding, earthquakes and tsunami. Encouraging visitors to use low/zero carbon-emission buses offers a far safer and more environmentally friendly option.

“What we are hearing, from drivers, operators and community members, is that people are concerned about the numbers of drivers currently using the road who are unprepared for the conditions and are putting themselves and others at risk as a consequence.’’

BROOK SABIN Normally thousands would make this trip each day — now it sits empty. But not for long (video published April 2022).

In the six years between 2012 and 2018 the number of visitors undertaking a boat tour at Piopiotahi Milford Sound more than doubled from 437,000 to 883,000.

”Many of these were day-trippers from Queenstown, spending eight hours of their day in a bus or car. As these visitor numbers rose, so did the pressure on the natural environment and limited infrastructure in this remote World Heritage Area.’’

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2018 in one day, 2586 vehicles entered Milford Sound Piopiotahi. Buses and other heavy vehicles made up less than 10% of these.

Alden Williams/Stuff A tourist takes a photo near the Te Anau side of the Homer Tunnel on the Milford Road, with the Darran Mountains in the background. (File photo)

Between 2016-2018, around 20-30 days each year there were more vehicles than parking spaces available.

“In addition to regular visitors, this past summer we had more than 100 recreational boaties, plus trailers, competing for a parking space in Piopiotahi at one time.’’

Goddard and DOC did not answer questions about whether it could it be seen as potentially racist to restrict access to an area or road, based on nationality.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the ban was one of several ideas and concepts being tested by the project, current legislation did not allow for it, and no formal proposals had been put to Government for consideration.