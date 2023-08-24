The cities rebelling against work-from-anywhere tourists

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

It all sounded so positive: a win-win for frazzled workers, productivity-obsessed bosses and cities hoping for cashed-up young professionals.

The Covid pandemic turbocharged the work-from-anywhere trend and took it mainstream. Professionals, often in tech, design, creative or professional services who were forced to ditch their open-plan offices soon tired of their kitchen tables or spare-room desks and let wanderlust take hold.

City tourism boards launched marketing campaigns to lure them to pack their laptop with their luggage and work from their sunnier climes.

Countries even offered ‘work-from-anywhere’ visas so professionals could extend their stays, but avoid local income tax liabilities and spend more in their downtime and disposable incomes in their new home-away-from-home.

Indonesia, keen to capitalise on its nomad hotspot Bali, last year launched a “second home” 10-year visa, provided applicants had $130,000 in the bank last year. Tens of thousands of remote workers swapped water-cooler chat to water-side chat as destinations as varied as St Lucia, Costa Rica, Estonia, Brazil and Spain.

They came, they saw, they coded and content created, and they posted about how great their adopted home was. However, it didn’t take long for the backlash to gain traction.

Take Lisbon, for example. The Portuguese capital has long been hailed as the cheapest in Western Europe and it’s not hard to guess why it appealed to remote workers – cheap housing and food, a lively hospitality scene, agreeable climate, beaches and good connections to the rest of Europe.

But all take and not much give from many of these new transitory residents has rubbed locals the wrong way. Average rent in the Portuguese capital is now around €2000 (NZ$3636), while the minimum wage is about €760 per month, pricing many of the city’s population out of much of the rental market.

Meanwhile, another visa, the so-called Golden Visa, grants residency for business investment – but often a renovation of a flat into a holiday rental suffices the criteria and this adds to the housing imbalance.

It means the city has 200 tourist beds per 100 permanent citizens, far higher than overtourism poster child Barcelona.

Locals have taken to the streets in recent months demanding law changes that would help them access housing and force the government to stop prioritising the tourism speculators and remote workers.

The uproar worked and the government in Lisbon recently revoked many of these expat-friendly laws and capped rent rises to 2%.

Locals in Mexico City, in a country with a long history of US-led tourism, also were hesitant to roll out the welcome mat to nomads from Silicon Valley, New York and further afield, noting that migration heading the other way wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms.

While mid-pandemic, a Twitter thread by American digital nomad in Bali prescribing her rose-tinted lifestyle to others in the Indonesian tourism hotspot set off an internet row that led to her deportation.

The local backlash caught some nomads by surprise. Perhaps they blindly believed their privileged presence was enough to boost kudos as much as they cash boosted landlord coffers?

It’s unlikely that many governments will follow Portugal’s lead on restricting this type of pro-nomad visa, and reportedly many authorities turn a blind eye to the visitors who work remotely when on tourist visas; so if you’re looking to up sticks and try the nomad lifestyle, how might you ingratiate yourself with the locals?