'I'm not crying. You’re crying': Pilot makes sweet shout out to his mum, who is also working the same flight

A pilot in the US is being praised for his “heartwarming” shout out to this mother, who was also working as cabin crew on the same flight.

The short video by Cole Doss was shared by the official United Airlines Instagram account and shows the first officer making an announcement on the service from Washington, US to Spain.

After an initial standard update on the weather and flight times to their destination of Madrid, Doss then makes it more personal, talking about his mum who has been working as a flight attendant for more than 45 years, reported CNN.

“As you’ve boarded us today, you’ve met some of our most talented flight attendants here at United,” said Doss.

"They’re here for your comfort, but primarily your safety. One of these flight attendants, in particular, working with us today is not only an exceptional flight attendant, but also my exceptional mom."

The camera then pans to the passengers who are now cheering.

Doss goes on to say that: “She’s been one of my biggest supporters of life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson.”

As his mother stands next to him, and after a gentle scolding (“I’m not done”), Doss finishes up by saying: “I’m especially honoured and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today and to be able to share this experience with all of you on our flight to Madrid. To my mom, I love you and to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies. Thank you."

In sharing the video, United posted: “When the person who used to pack your lunch becomes your coworker.”

Responses have been overwhelmingly positive.

“One of the nicest, one of the purest, one of the most wonderful things on the Internet! Five stars!,” wrote one commentator.

”Ahhhh nearly bought a tear to my eye that so beautiful,” wrote another.

“I'm not crying. You’re crying,” was another.

Although some took a different approach.

“I won’t get in a car if one of my kids is driving.”

It certainly differs from the situation another United Airlines pilot found himself in earlier this week.

Kenneth Henderson Jones was arrested after he was filmed attacking a parking barrier at Denver International Airport with an axe. He was seen approaching the barrier’s arm and hitting it 23 times.

The 63-year-old then scuffled with two airport employees before the police arrived to arrest him. According to CBS, Jones told sheriff’s deputies that “he just hit his breaking point”, and that he wanted “to get rid of issues for everyone waiting”.