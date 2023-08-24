Proposed triple-chair swing for Queenstown thrill-seekers who don't bungy

Kawarau Bungy Bridge: A proposed triple swing platform will be behind the rock face, far left.

A proposed triple-person swing over the Kawarau River in Queenstown will appeal to thrill-seekers who don’t want to do a bungy jump, the proposers say.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand has applied for consent to develop the swing at its original Kawarau Bungy Bridge site.

It would launch from a platform on the upper northern banks of the river, enabling guests to swing up to 35 metres above the river before being winched back to the platform.

AJ Hackett Bungy NZ chief executive David Mitchell said it would complement existing bungy and zipride experiences at the historic Kawarau bridge site.

It would be unlike anything else in New Zealand, he said.

“You can fly solo or swing together with the kids.

“It hits that sweet spot between the full-on adrenaline rush of a bungy and the pure joy of a zipride.”

The swing could be adapted for single, tandem or three-person rides.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult and AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand co-founder Henry van Asch were the first jumpers as the country moved into Alert Level 2. (Video first published May 14, 2020)

“Only a small portion of visitors to the site are up for the bungy, so we are excited to be able to offer our other visitors something a little different,” Mitchell said.

“We believe the swing will cater to those that don’t want to do a bungy but are looking for other ways to increase their self-esteem.”

The resource consent application was lodged with the Queenstown Lakes District Council and Otago Regional Council.

The company hopes to have the swing operational by spring 2025.