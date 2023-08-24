'Not going back to 2019 levels': Air NZ boss warns cheap flights era is over

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran says while the airline is working to bring airfares down, travellers shouldn’t expect a return to pre-pandemic prices.

The airline on Thursday posted an annual profit of $412 million, while also announcing an order for new aircraft that it said would add 768,000 seats a year.

The new aircraft, which would arrive from late 2024, included two 68-seat ATR72-600 turboprops to be used on regional routes, and two 214-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft to be used on Tasman and Pacific Island routes.

Foran said flying continued to be in high demand, which meant prices had been higher than usual. He said the airline’s fares had increased between 30 and 35% on average since Covid.

“The most effective thing we can do to help customers is to welcome more aircraft into our fleet and put more seats in the sky.”

Kathryn George/Stuff The cost of flying has taken off since the pandemic.

However, he said while adding more seats played an important part in working to reduce prices, the business was still dealing with rising costs across many areas, from spare parts and new aircraft to dry cleaning and airport charges – all of which contributed to higher airfares.

“We’re not going to go back to 2019 levels – I want to be clear about that.”

But he used North America as an example of where they were expecting to see some easing, with an influx of airlines from November set to increase capacity by 40%.

Foran also emphasised that if travellers booked early, they would still find fares available some “pretty good” prices.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Greg Foran's advice to travellers looking for reasonable prices was to “book early”.

Flight Centre New Zealand managing director Victoria Courtney said they welcomed Air New Zealand’s announcement, that would see Kiwis benefit from extra seat capacity and “hopefully more competitive pricing”.

“The pent-up demand for travel hasn’t fatigued, and it’s great to see Air New Zealand taking steps to meet those expectations,” Courtney said.

“We are still in a different climate to what we were pre-Covid, but we do know there is a link between airfares and seat capacity.”

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce also referred to airfares when announcing the company’s A$2.47 billion (NZ$2.7b) profit.

Joyce said economy fares had peaked in December, but had since fallen about 12% and were expected to keep dropping.

He put the lowering price of travel down to extra flying by Qantas, as well as a strong return by more than 50 other airlines serving the Australian market.

“No business is immune to high inflation at the moment, but we understand the need for affordable travel,” he said.

In inflation-adjusted terms, Qantas Group’s domestic fares were now 4% higher than pre-Covid levels and international fares were 10% higher.

Foran was asked if the airline would be able to close the gap between its prices and that of rival Jetstar.

“Our objective should not be to equal a low-cost carrier like Jetstar, I think just about everyone who travels knows there’s a difference,” he said, though adding there was a focus to 'get that gap down'.