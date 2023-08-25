Another airline is asking passengers to weigh-in before their flights

Air New Zealand raised eyebrows earlier this year when it revealed its plans to weigh passengers – and now another major airline is following suit.

Korean Air is the latest airline asking passengers to step on the scales, as part of a survey to work out the average weight of customers and their carry-on luggage.

The weigh-ins will affect domestic travellers departing from Gimpo International Airport between August 28 and September 6, while international travellers departing from Incheon International Airport would be weighed between September 8 and September 19.

South Korea’s flagship carrier has said the weights will be collected anonymously, and passengers who wished to opt out could inform staff.

It was eager to dispel fears it was considering a “pay as you weigh” policy, with an airline official telling the Korea JoongAng Daily the survey would not mean overweight passengers would need to pay more.

unsplash Every now and again airlines are required to weigh passengers to figure out the standard passenger weight.

Rather, the data would be used to calculate the “standard passenger weight”, as required under local aviation law. This figure is then used to work out the weight and balance of a loaded aircraft.

Many airlines around the world are required to carry out weight surveys for this purpose. Air New Zealand is among them – in June, it collected the weights of more than 10,000 international customers.

The airline made headlines around the world when it announced it was undertaking the awkward task, though it explained it was simply a Civil Aviation Authority requirement.

Supplied Air New Zealand conducted a passenger weight survey in June.

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time,” an airline representative said at the time.

Air New Zealand is required to conduct its weight survey every five years. It also has to do a separate survey for domestic flights – it last did this in 2021.