Traveller shares 'secret' way to avoid queues when getting picked up from the airport

TikToker Lindsay Mukaddam says go to the departures level to avoid queues at the airport pick-up.

W﻿hen you've just got off a long-haul flight, the last thing you want is to wait behind herds of travellers at the airport pick-up. But one traveller says she's discovered the secret to shorter wait times.

TikToker Lindsay Mukaddam, who goes by @onegirlwandering online, revealed the secret to avoiding long queues is to get picked up from the departures level instead.

In a recent video, which has now gathered more than 1 million views since it was posted, the TikToker revealed that she's managed to skip the pick-up queues completely.

﻿"I may look like crud after a 20+ hour travel day but at least I don't have to wait a moment longer to get home," she captioned the video which now has the comments turned off.

Speaking to her followers, the traveller then advised in the short clip to head straight to departures after your flight for a faster pick-up.

"Come to the departures level if the arrivals level is completely slammed with cars, because then the person who's picking you up can get up here with no issues and they don't have to wait in line," Mukaddam said. Speaking to Daily Dot, the TikToker said that Austin Airport had actually posted signs "encouraging travellers to use both levels" during the busy travel hours. ﻿

However, she admitted that her hack isn't always guaranteed as not all airports have both a separate departure and pick-up level.

Some airports even have rules that stop travellers from using the departures level to ﻿presumably prevent overcrowding from travellers like ﻿Mukaddam looking to skip the pick-up queues.

﻿Mukaddam posts solo and general travel hacks on social media to her 125,300 followers, including train travelling tips and the best hotel bargains across the globe.

Queues are not just an issue when it comes to leaving the airport though.

Whether it's checking in or going through security, chances are you're going to encounter some queueing at some point along your travels.

Travel expert Brendan Walsh shared his tips for avoiding those pesky queues for a quick and efficient airport experience.

When it comes to checking in, Walsh recommended checking in online ﻿and downloading your boarding pass to your phone prior.

"This means you can head straight to the baggage drop and security, by-passing the check-in lines," he explained. ﻿

Walsh also advised arriving at least two hours before a domestic flight and four hours before an international leg to give yourself enough time for check-in and security ﻿in case there are long queues.

Other tips included making sure you are ready with all your liquid and digital devices out at security for a smooth and easy walk through, and to make sure your passport is renewed one-two months earlier than usual.

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.