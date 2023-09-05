Scottish island's dream job: Up to $87k training salary, no experience required

Is the commute to work dragging you down? Fancy getting away from it all and a fresh start? Well, a remote Scottish island is offering a “dream job”, a very heathy basic training salary and, best of all, zero experience is required.

The tiny island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides – population: 1200 – is looking for a new trainee air traffic controller.

The starting training salary is between £27,943 and £41,298 (NZ$59,420-87,820), increasing to £46,281 and £56,700 once fully qualified – that’s between NZ$98,416 and NZ$120,582.

There’s also “generous annual leave, company pension and an employee assistance programme to help the successful candidate and their family to relocate”.

SUPPLIED The famous Outer Hebrides’ Barra Airport, which is the only one in the world where scheduled flights use a tidal beach as the runway.

So what does the successful candidate need to claim the role? According to the job advert, strong visual-motor coordination, along with strong memory skills, a capacity to multitask, some excellent communication skills and the ability “to remain calm under pressure”.

They also need to be at least 18 years of age and able to pass the medical criteria set down by the UK Civil Aviation Authority. And obviously need to be able to work in the UK, and be available very soon.

The job is being advertised by Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) which runs 11 airports, including the famous Outer Hebrides’ Barra Airport, the only one in the world where scheduled flights use a tidal beach as the runway.

SUPPLIED Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides, population: 1200.

Jamie Beatson, an air traffic controller who trained and now works at HIAL’s Dundee Airport, said one of the benefits of the job is that “no two days are the same”.

“We can go from one moment shuttling a few light aircraft round the vicinity to suddenly having a rush of jet traffic. You’re kept on your toes every day,” said Beatson.

Benbecula is famed for sandy beaches and its close-knit community. The island is about 12 kilometres from west to east and also from north to south and is connected to nearby islands North and South Uist by causeways.

VisitScotland/YouTube Stirling is known as the gateway to the Scottish Highlands (video published August 2019).

The airport has three scheduled Loganair passenger services to Inverness, Glasgow and Stornoway but there is also “military activity and crucial out of hours emergency services spanning the air ambulance, the coastguard, search and rescue, a fire service and even the police.”

Anyone keen on the job will need to get in quick, as applications close on Friday (Saturday NZT). More information can be found at hijobs.net.