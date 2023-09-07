It's one of the best things about flying Air NZ, yet hardly anyone talks about it

“Easter Island” came the first noticeable shout in the row behind me on the flight to Queenstown.

“True”, was the next exclamation, followed by “B”, then a sigh of desperation: “Ahh shit don’t know that one.”

Every day, up and down the country, similar brief statements are made both verbally and mentally thousands of feet in the air as Air New Zealand passengers bide their time onboard by taking the quiz.

It’s part and parcel of domestic flying in New Zealand, the screens come down, those familiar ‘bubbles’ between questions, the subtle education in te reo – the quiz has been a part of our lives since forever (well 2008 anyway).

The brains behind the brain-teasers could be called the Quiz King of Aotearoa, Brendan Lochead.

His company Believe It Or Not runs hundreds of quiz nights up and down the country, as well as supplying various quiz apps and shows. It also hosts visiting Chase stars, who don’t mind doing a bit of quiz mastering mid-flight.

Lochead spent much of the mid-90s in the UK on his OE and noticed how popular quiz nights were there. Coming back to NZ, he wanted to replicate that success but initially found it difficult getting any interest.

BELIEVE IT OR NOT QUIZ NIGHTS/facebook Chase star Shaun Wallace turned quiz master on an Air NZ flight.

“There was the odd quiz in the odd English pub but really there was nothing, there was no culture here for this at all. So I took the opportunity to jump on it. Managers in venues didn’t know what quiz nights were, they were very sceptical, so it was a bit of a grind initially, but eventually it caught on and yeah, look at where we are today,” Lochead told Stuff Travel.

The company is said to be in more than 350 pubs and clubs across the country, as well as being the go-to for corporate clients, including Air New Zealand.

“They obviously recognised the development of quiz culture in New Zealand (in 2008) and thought, ‘what a great idea. Let’s get the quiz nights rolling on the plane’. We just developed it together. It’s a really cool little product.

“When I did my OE back in the 90s, the one moment of pride was when you went to the airport and you saw the Air New Zealand logo, the koru... that would always set you off and make you homesick. Being involved with Air New Zealand is a very proud thing for Believe It Or Not. It’s an awesome relationship we have.”

Air New Zealand Available on the airline’s 787 and 777 aircraft, the live TV entertainment trial will be rolled out progressively.

A frequent flyer around the country, Lochead said he’s noticed that the time of day can influence how much attention the quiz gets.

“You've got your business people in the morning, reading all the papers and their laptops and things, and not so much doing it, but then you’ve got your groups of people going away to, say Queenstown to play golf, or families, and some of them are keeping score against each other, just trying to get a consecutive string of answers together.”

While he may head the company, Lochead doesn’t actually come up with the questions himself, so nine is his longest winning streak on the quiz (“My weakness is science.”) He has a team of six who tailor the questions for the airline, and some topics are certainly more popular than others.

“The most polarising category in New Zealand would be sport. People either love or hate sport. Geography is a pretty solid subject, they like food and drink. History 20 years ago was very popular but it’s waning a little bit; pop culture has pushed it away.”

As for the future? Well don’t expect to see the quiz disappear anytime soon.

“It's very successful for Air New Zealand and it does make those flights go faster. If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”

How many can you get right? Answers at the bottom of page

What 1992 film was Quentin Tarantino's feature-length directorial debut? What New Zealand publication releases an annual rich list? Philately names the study of what? Beatrice Faumuina won two Commonwealth gold medals in what track and field event? What legendary former All Black was born in the small town of Southbridge in 1982? Kruger National Park is the oldest and best-known national park in what country? Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold, is by what Italian Renaissance artist? Is Notting Hill a district of East, North, or West London? Nadi International Airport is the main international airport of what island country? Who is the only person to have won an Olympic medal for New Zealand in BMX cycling?

By the numbers

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Iain Walker said the quiz has always prompted “a little bit of healthy competition between our customers sitting next to each other”.

“Air New Zealand’s in-flight quiz is incredibly popular with our customers and trivia buffs to test their knowledge and has been helping our customers leave our domestic jets thinking they could take on The Chaser.”

More than 300

The number of quiz questions that rotate each month.

3600

The number of questions showcased in a year.

20 seconds

The length of time each question plays, including the answer.

90 minutes

Customers and quiz lovers would need to sit for an hour-and-a-half to get through all the questions.

ALAN GRANVILLE/Stuff Onboard Air New Zealand quiz.

Answers: 1. Reservoir Dogs, 2. National Business Review, 3. The study of postage stamps and postal history, 4. Discus, 5. Dan Carter, 6. South Africa, 7. Leonardo da Vinci, 8. West, 9. Fiji, 10. Sarah Walker