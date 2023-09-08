The South Island trail that could be New Zealand's next Great Walk

The Milford Track is New Zealand's best-known Great Walk - for good reason.

New Zealand has a contender for its next Great Walk.

The National Party, if elected to government, has promised to spend $14 million over the next four years to create a new Great Walk based around the Waiau-toa/Clarence River and Molesworth Recreation Reserve on the border of the Canterbury and Marlborough regions.

Great Walks are managed by the Department of Conservation (DOC), and are described as “premier tracks that pass through diverse and spectacular scenery”. There are currently 10 tracks with the title, including the famous Milford and Routeburn Tracks, with the Hump Ridge Track in Southland set to achieve Great Walk status later this year.

“We have seen how economically transformative the Great Walks have been to local towns across the country,” said National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

“So we will create a new 80km Great Walk at Waiau-toa and Molesworth in Canterbury to attract more visitors to this very special part of New Zealand.”

The proposed Great Walk: What will it look like?

In 2018, a proposed trail at Waiau-toa/Molesworth was one of seven walks shortlisted after DOC launched a search for the next Great Walks.

The Hump Ridge Track was ultimately selected, but at the time Waiau/Molesworth was said to have “significant potential” and DOC said it would be considered for the Great Walks network in the future.

Derek Flynn/Stuff The track would traverse Kā Whata Tū a Rakihouia Conservation Park, and the Molesworth Recreation Reserve.

The initial proposal – put forward by Kaikōura District Council, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and Hurunui District Council – pointed out there were no Great Walks on the east coast of the South Island, so it would be “unlike any other in New Zealand”.

The walk would provide “extensive vistas on a massive landscape scale,” with the proposal highlighting the “breathtaking views” of the Kaikōura Ranges, as well as the natural features of Lake McRae and the Waiau-toa/Clarence River.

Walkers could be based in Kaikōura or Hanmer Springs, which already had the tourist infrastructure to accommodate them.

If starting from Kaikōura, the walk would begin at the Kahutara River Bridge, on the Inland Kaikōura Road, and if starting from Hanmer Springs, the walk would begin near the Acheron Accommodation House.

There was also the possibility of creating a loop track by linking the two ends of the walk with a two-day rafting experience on the Waiau-toa/Clarence River, the proposal said.

Cole Yeoman The walk could include a rafting experience on the Waiau-toa/Clarence River.

At 80km, it would be one of the longer Great Walks, up there with the Whanganui Journey – a 145km canoe trip down the Whanganui River – and the 78.4km Heaphy Track in Kahurangi National Park.

Destination Kaikōura destination manager Lisa Bond said the walk would be an “incredible asset” for the region, as well as the neighbouring Hurunui and Marlborough districts.

“This Great Walk would add to the variety of walking and cycling routes already established throughout all three districts.”

Visit Hurunui marketing manager Shane Adcock was similarly hopeful the region would benefit if the upgraded track came to fruition.

“The Great Walks have shown themselves to be very attractive to visitors and to see potential investment near our neck of the woods would certainly be a positive for the tourism industry in the area and the economy in general.”