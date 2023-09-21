Auckland Airport bracing for 15,000 international travellers on Saturday

Auckland Airport says 15,000 travellers are set to depart from its international terminal on Saturday, the first day of the school holidays.

The airport has warned average daily passenger numbers are expected to be 10% higher than the July school holidays, with 24 international airlines now flying to 39 destinations.

Saturday, September 30 and Friday, September 22 would also be big days for international departures, while the arrivals hall would be at its busiest on Sunday, October 1, Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8.

Air New Zealand has also warned that Fridays and Sundays will be the busiest days for travel over the period, with close to 130,000 of its customers travelling through Auckland Airport on these days alone.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said there was a lot of construction activity, in both the domestic terminal, where bathroom facilities were getting a makeover, and the international terminal, where work was continuing on the new Transport Hub, as well as in the arrivals hall, which was getting new bioscreening technology and upgrades to baggage reclaim facilities.

Auckland Airport is expecting it to be even busier than the previous school holidays.

Tasker said on average it took travellers 30 minutes to make their way through the arrivals processes, however there were times during peak periods when this was not the case.

“This is not the experience we want for travellers so be assured we will be pulling out all the stops to make travel as smooth as possible through the busy period.”

Aotearoa’s other main airports were also gearing up for a busy two weeks, with Air New Zealand revealing more than 555,000 customers would be travelling around the country on its domestic network.

Christchurch Airport was expecting the three Fridays of the school holidays to be its busiest days.

“Our international schedule is pretty consistent at the moment, but there are more seats on offer to Nadi, Sydney and Melbourne in the school holiday weeks,” a spokesperson said.

“Domestically, there are more seats available to Nelson and Rotorua.”

Wellington Airport said its busiest day would be Friday, October 6, with 22,000 seats, but Friday, September 29 and October 4-5 would also be busy.

Kai Schwoerer/The Press If you’re passing through Christchurch Airport on the Fridays of the school holidays, expect it to be busy.

The most popular destinations for travellers from Wellington were Auckland, Christchurch, Sydney, Queenstown and Nelson.

Queenstown Airport said Sunday, October 1 looked to be its busiest day over the period.

Top tips for getting through the airport

- Check in online before your flight, and make sure you get to the airport with plenty of time to spare before bag drop closes.

- Check the Aviation Security Service website to find out the busiest times for security screening, and what items you can travel with in your carry-on and checked bags.

- If you’re wearing boots that go over the ankle, you’ll need to remove them before you go through security.

- Sealed liquids can be taken onto domestic flights – just not coffee cups. For international flights, liquids must be in containers of 100ml or less. You can bring an empty drink bottle and fill it up after security though.

- When flying home from overseas, remember to fill out the online New Zealand Traveller Declaration.