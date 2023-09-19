Auckland Airport queues: Biosecurity says it has cut passenger wait times

A traveller described the queues for biosecurity screening one night as "out of control". (Video first published March 2023).

Biosecurity New Zealand says passenger queue times at Auckland Airport are improving, and that on average, it is now processing passengers in less than 10 minutes.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s northern commissioner Mike Inglis said the average biosecurity processing time had steadily reduced during the year from a high of 13.16 minutes in February to 9.72 minutes in August.

However, this processing time is only measured from the biosecurity portal – beginning at the signage at the start of the lanes. During busy periods, travellers can find themselves waiting in long snaking queues that extend well beyond the biosecurity screening area.

The peak time for biosecurity processing at the airport was from 5pm to 8pm, when there were high volumes of arriving travellers from the Pacific Islands, Asia, US and Australia.

123RF Biosecurity says its average passenger processing time at Auckland Airport is down to less than 10 minutes.

During this period in August, the average processing time was said to be 12.29 minutes.

Inglis said passenger flows were influenced by a range of industry-wide factors that were outside of Biosecurity New Zealand’s direct control.

“However, we’ve been working hard with airports, airlines, and other agencies to streamline and adjust arrival processes where required to improve passenger flows.”

Inglis said recent initiatives to streamline passenger flows at Auckland Airport included establishing express lanes for international passengers deemed as low biosecurity risk by quarantine officers. Nearly 40% of arriving passengers were currently processed through these lanes.

They had also introduced dedicated biosecurity lanes for New Zealand and Australian passport holders, and hired new quarantine officers – 46 in Auckland last year, and 56 so far this year, with another recruitment round planned for November.

In March this year, one traveller told Stuff she had waited two hours in a queue for biosecurity processing – the longest she had ever experienced anywhere in the world.

At the time, Inglis said pressure on the entire travel system following the removal of Covid-related travel restrictions was continuing to cause issues for travellers.

On August 22, the New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) – a digital alternative to arrival cards – became available for travellers flying into Auckland Airport.

The change means travellers must now hand over their passports for scanning at Biosecurity, instead of staff checking the paper arrival cards.

Inglis said it was too early to say if the NZTD had made any impact on processing speed.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said most travellers had a smooth experience through arrivals, with it taking 30 minutes on average for passengers to deplane, move through Customs, collect their bags and proceed through Biosecurity and exit to the public arrivals pick up area.

”However, we know there are certainly times during peak periods when this is not the case.”