One person is dead as a cruise ship sailed to rescue mayday call

The Pacific Explorer cruise ship took a detour from it's route to help a mayday call.

One person has died after getting into trouble in water near Fiji. They were on a yacht with two other people when a mayday was called on Sunday night.

Kiwi cruise passenger Ali Gilchrist told Stuff the captain alerted the passengers about the death on Monday afternoon.

“He told us one person on the yacht was, unfortunately, deceased before we got there last night. Another passenger was rescued from the vessel today by the Fijian crew. There were originally three on board the stricken yacht.”

Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) confirmed the death and said the three people who were on board “encountered difficulty”.

“Both the survivors are being taken to Fiji, as is the body of the deceased. Consular services have been notified.”

RCCNZ acknowledged and thanked the three vessels that responded – Pacific Explorer, The Beast and the Savenca; a Fijian naval vessel.

“In particular, the Pacific Explorer and The Beast which both had to deviate from their planned courses to assist.

“The NZ Police have been notified of the fatality.”

Gilchrist was on board the Pacific Explorer and watched the incident unfold from her balcony as the cruise ship made its way to a yacht with a broken mast just south-west of Nadi.

“The captain advised us over the intercom at about 1900hrs that we had been asked to attend a distress call. He said we would reach there around 0100hrs,” she said.

The captain managed to locate the troubled vessel and one of the passengers rescued was taken on board, “he is comfortable in our hospital right now.”

Gilchrist said a second person was unable to climb off last night due to their condition and remained on the yacht.

“RCC NZ requested we monitor the yacht from a distance, as it is unsafe for us to get the second person off the yacht in their condition.”

Ali Gilchrist/Supplied/Stuff One person remains on the yacht while RCC Fiji send out other vessels to rescue them.

Weather conditions had made the Pacific Explorer unable to “lower & recover our tender” and as of Monday morning were still waiting and monitoring the yacht.

Gilchrist described the ordeal as “a bit of a shock”.

“There was a buzz of nervous excitement amongst the passengers. At that point, we didn't know what type of vessel it was.”

Maritime NZ’s rescue coordination centre said the Pacific Explorer remains alongside the yacht and two further support vessels are expected later today “one at about midday (local time) and another at 4pm (local time)”.

Ali Gilchrist/Supplied/Stuff One male from the yacht is in the hospital onboard the Pacific Explorer.

Support from the other two vessels are arriving to assist the “other people on board the yacht.” Due to conditions and the Pacific Explorer’s size, it “isn’t possible” to assist.

“Hopefully, they can help. We are hoping for conditions to improve so we can lower our tender safely,” Gilchrist said.

“RCC Fiji is the lead agency in response to this distress call, Maritime NZ’s RCCNZ is providing assistance,” Maritime NZ’s rescue coordination centre said on Monday morning.

ALI GILCHRIST Passengers of the Pacific Explorer watch on as a rescue boat heads towards the yacht.

The Pacific Explorer disembarked from Auckland on September 22 for its eight day round trip journey around Fiji before returning to Auckland on September 30.

Formerly known as the Dawn Princess the cruise ship can hold a maximum capacity of 2,395 people.

Due to the rescue, the Pacific Explorer missed their Suva port and passengers are trying to enjoy a day on the ship.

ALI GILCHRIST/Supplied Passengers watched the yacht floating on Monday from onboard the Pacific Explorer.

ALI GILCHRIST/Stuff A rescue boat is on its way to the distressed vessel.