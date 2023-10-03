A Chinese city with a population of more than 10 million will soon have a flight to Auckland.

China Eastern Airlines will start flights to New Zealand from the historic metropolis of Hangzhou.

There will be four services a week; two will be direct from Hangzhou to Auckland with a return via Sydney, while the other two flights will visit Sydney first before travelling to Auckland and then back to Hangzhou.

Currently, China Eastern Airlines flies daily between Shanghai and Auckland.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said: “China Eastern Airlines have been flying to Auckland Airport since 2014, connecting through to Shanghai up to 11 times a week prior to the pandemic.

123rf China Eastern Airlines will use its A330 for the flights, which will start on November 5 (file photo).

“With the additional four services per week originating from Hangzhou to Auckland, China Eastern Airlines will be returning to its pre-pandemic frequency.”

The airline will use its A330 aircraft for the flights, which will start on November 5.

Hangzhou is a port city and is known as ‘the House of Silk’, with fabrics uncovered in the region dating back 4700 years.

It was one of the seven ancient capitals of China, reports Unesco.

Hangzhou was described by Italian traveller and writer Marco Polo as a city "beyond dispute the finest and the noblest in the world …The number and wealth of the merchants, and the amount of goods that passed through their hands, was so enormous that no man could form a just estimate thereof”.

It gained more unusual notoriety recently thanks to a very human-like bear at the Hangzhou zoo.

Video footage of the sun bear went worldwide over her rather human characteristics.

The zoo had to insist the sun bear called Angela was indeed an actual bear after a clip showed her standing with a “wrinkly hide suggestive of a costume”, reported The Telegraph.