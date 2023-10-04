We're zombies after long-haul flights. No wonder we lose things

In a zombiefied state at the end of a long-haul flight, it’s not uncommon for passengers to leave items behind.

If you’ve ever left anything on a plane, you’ll know how I was feeling a couple of weeks ago, when, in my rush to get off QF128 from Hong Kong, I left the journal of my travels in the seat pocket.

I felt like an idiot.

And I felt despair because the bound paper book contained all my notes from my trip to Morocco, a kind of diary and resource book for any travel story about the trip I might write. I knew I couldn’t reconstruct every memory of an emotionally charged two weeks, so the loss was extremely painful.

I obsessively write in journals as I travel while many of my more sensible fellow journalists type their notes into their phones. But I like to sketch things sometimes and I also like the personal nature of handwriting. I can often recount my emotions from how scrawly and illegible my writing becomes at certain points.

I’ve often feared losing my notes and given how often I travel it’s surprising that it has only happened once before. That was on my very first overseas trip, to cover the fashion collections when I was a junior writer at Vogue. I thought I’d left my notes in a taxi in Paris.

As it turned out, I’d left them in the hotel lobby but the concierge declared no knowledge of it until a wise Parisian advised me to grease the concierge’s palm with a tip and he would find it for me. Miraculously it appeared.

In all the years since I’ve been very careful. Luckily, I divided this five-week-long trip into three parts with three journals, so I have the other two. But I only discovered the missing notebook a few hours after I’d arrived home. The opportunity to try and find it before I’d exited the airport was gone.

What do you do in such a situation? I called Qantas and the call centre put me through to a number, where I was asked by an automated voice to leave a message describing what I’d left behind. My name wasn’t on the cover, and it’s a fairly nondescript Muji book, so I have assumed the cleaners had thrown it away. I did have my seat number and other details, but I suspected that wouldn’t help. I didn’t hear back.

I don’t have any figures for Australian airlines, but it’s estimated about 100,000 personal items are left on planes in the US each year. This despite the fact that flight attendants usually make announcements prompting passengers to check their seat pockets before they exit the plane.

In my case, the flight attendant made a very long announcement, including the detail that it was no use for passengers to contact the airline if they left their neck pillows behind because they would be destroyed. I thought that was amusing.

But I was so zonked after 30 hours of flying with little sleep that I had completely forgotten I’d taken my journal out of its bag to make a note when I first got on.

We’re pretty much reduced to zombies after long-haul economy flights so it’s a wonder we remember to put our shoes on. I’m usually so organised when I start a trip but by the end I’m a bit more careless. I’m certain more things are lost in the rush to get off the plane and go home than in the excitement at the start of a journey.

I asked Qantas what the normal procedure was for lost items. If you do leave an item behind, contact the airline as soon as you can – the situation isn’t hopeless. Any items left on a Qantas flight will be returned to the airport where the property was found.

Passengers are encouraged to speak to Qantas staff before they leave the airport, who will assist them with a report, otherwise they can contact the Qantas Lost Property office – numbers are on the web page.

I’m sure that if my notebook had been the laptop kind, it would have been handed in. And maybe one day it will turn up. Stranger things have happened.

I once found a highly personal diary in the trash in New York and thought I’d traced its owner through clever sleuthing, but that person didn’t respond. I still have it.

So if you were an art dealer, you lived in Tribeca in the 1990s and you misplaced your diary, please contact me.

