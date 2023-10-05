Here are some of the funniest animal photos of the year

Here are some of the finalists in this year's awards.

It’s that time of year again, when the latest crop of wildlife funnies are unveiled to the world.

From thousands of entries from both amateur and professional photographers, 41 finalists have been chosen for the annual Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

The competition has been running since 2015, and is designed to not only raise a bit of a smile, but to also increase awareness of wildlife conservation.

Each year the awards support a sustainable conservation organisation, with UK charity Whitley Fund for Nature picked for 2023. For 30 years, the organisation has raised more than NZ$40million for more than 200 conservationists in 80 countries.

The overall and category winners will be named next month with the photographer of the best image receiving a one-week safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, as well as a unique handmade trophy.

To view some of the finalists, click on the video at the top of the page. To see all the photos, go to comedywildlifephoto.com

Michael Erwin/Comedy Wildlife 2023 Michael Erwin: Angry Bird.

Delphine Casimir/Comedy Wildlife 2023 Delphine Casimir: The rainforest dandy.

Dakota Vaccaro/Comedy Wildlife 2023 Dakota Vaccaro : Excuse me sir, but I think you're a little too young to be smoking.

Tzahi Finkelstein/Comedy Wildlife 2023 Tzahi Finkelstein: The happy turtle