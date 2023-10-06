Still have Air New Zealand Covid credits? Here's some good news

It's the biggest ever jet to be based in the domestic fleet, and will need to board earlier than normal to get away on time.

Air New Zealand has revealed it still has more than $200 million in unspent flight credits as it announced another extension to its expiry date.

The national carrier said 85% of credits issued during the pandemic have been claimed, but the rest is still to be redeemed.

As a result, the airline is pushing out the expiry date from January 31, 2024 to January 31, 2026.

Air New Zealand Chief Financial Officer Richard Thomson said it is the sixth time the airline has extended the date.

”Air New Zealand Covid credits were issued for customers who purchased non-refundable fares for flights that could not be flown due to the pandemic,” said Thomson.

“All customers who purchased refundable fares for flights impacted by Covid and have contacted us for a refund have had this processed.

“While we are doing our best to contact people, we’ve found some are easier to reach than others. Customers may have changed their contact details or booked through third parties which adds a layer of complexity.”

The airline said the extension will only apply to Covid related credits issued prior to October 2022. Credits issued since then under the airline’s normal terms and conditions for cancellations outside its control will continue to be valid for the 12 months stated when the credit is issued, or as required by law.

Earlier this year, Qantas revealed around $800 million worth of credits were yet to be redeemed. It said three-quarters of these credits were worth less than $500, with the remaining quarter worth between $500 and $5000. Less than 1% were worth more than $5000.