There's a new aircraft making an early appearance in the capital

As Trans-Tasman travel returns in full force, Stuff Travel put both carriers through a mystery test (video published June 2022).

Aviation enthusiasts and even those with a passing interest in planes may have spotted an unusual aircraft parked at Wellington Airport.

The Embraer E190 flew into the capital on Tuesday afternoon for what will be the first of many trips as Qantas readies a new daily service between Wellington and Brisbane.

Qantas confirmed to Stuff Travel that “an Embraer 190 flew from Brisbane to Wellington as part of a familiarisation process with the route. There were no passengers on board, and the aircraft will ferry back later today”.

The Qantaslink aircraft, which is operated by Alliance Airlines, will start flying passengers across the Tasman on October 29 and will be a year-round service. The route was last operated in 2015, but only seasonally.

The Embraer E190 is a single-aisle aircraft and is not currently used by any other airline in New Zealand. It has 94 seats, which is about half the size of the Boeing 737-800 used on the Tasman.

DOUG WHITCOMBE The Embraer E190 flew into the capital on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke said the service would mean improved choice, competition and connections for travellers crossing the Tasman.

“Queensland is a popular holiday destination for New Zealanders, and there’s also a large expat population with lots of friends and families keen to see each other,” he said.

Services will depart Wellington at 3.40pm, and Brisbane at 8.05am.