Passengers declare Air New Zealand the best overall airline in the region

UK based fashion designer, Emilia Wickstead is announced as the latest designer for Air New Zealand’s uniform.

Air New Zealand has claimed another gong for the year, being named the best overall airline in the South Pacific.

The airline took the region’s top honour in the APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Best in Airline Awards for 2024, which were announced at a ceremony in Singapore on Thursday evening. Air New Zealand won the same award last year.

The awards are based on passenger feedback, with more than one million flights across 600 airlines rated using a five-star scale.

“We’re proud to represent our region showcasing the best of Aotearoa food and beverage onboard and welcoming all of our customers as friends with our unmatched Kiwi service,” said Air New Zealand general manager short haul Jeremy O’Brien.

“I’d like to acknowledge all of our staff for the manaaki they demonstrate to our customers. This award is recognition of them.”

Supplied Air New Zealand has been declared the best overall airline in the South Pacific, based on passenger feedback.

While Air New Zealand was deemed to provide the best overall passenger experience in the region, other airlines took out the individual categories for best cabin service, entertainment, food and beverage, seat comfort and wi-fi.

Fiji Airways was recognised for having both the most comfortable seats and the best entertainment in the region. It was the second year in a row the airline took out the seat comfort award, but the first time its in-flight entertainment offering got the nod.

fiji airways Fiji Airways won the award for having the most comfortable seats for the second year in a row.

French Polynesian flag carrier Air Tahiti Nui was judged as having the best food and beverage in the region, while Australian regional airline Rex Airlines won the award for best cabin service.

Qantas – the largest airline in the region – was awarded for providing the best wi-fi service.

The award is the latest achievement for Air New Zealand, which in May reclaimed the title of world’s best airline in the AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, after being nudged out of the top spot by Qatar Airways for the previous two years.

The airline also picked up honours in the Crystal Cabin Awards in June, winning the Cabin Concepts category for its upcoming Skynest offering, which will enable economy passengers to enjoy a lie-flat snooze on long-haul flights.

Air New Zealand was also named the most attractive employer in Aotearoa for the seventh time.

However, it hasn’t quite been a clean sweep. In June, Air New Zealand was beaten by Fiji Airways in the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards – Fiji Airways ranked 15th in the list of the world’s best airlines, while Air New Zealand had to settle for 19th place.

And in January, Air New Zealand was bumped from the top spot in the annual list of the world’s safest airlines by AirlineRatings.com, slipping to second place behind Qantas.